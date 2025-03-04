ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

February 2025

Protecting the Legacy of Our Heroes
Leon "Lee" Humiston Jr. is a hero protecting the legacy of heroes.
  
Al Ballesteros
9
The latest Kiev ridicule performance by Europeans...
and Canadians only emphasizes the need for a change of direction everywhere.
  
Al Ballesteros
8
I stand with Maine Rep. Laurel Libby
It's time to stand for TRUTH and LEGALITY in the United States.
  
Al Ballesteros
3
Honoring Those We Lost (XXIV)
IDF Major Ben Bronshtein (24)
  
Al Ballesteros
Kickstarting the week together (XXVII)
Life is tough, I know, but there are people around us who make it worth living!
  
Al Ballesteros
Homage to the 800th ForeignLocal subscriber
No other than Dutch friend and fellow "Club 11" Member Fabian Vendrig
  
Al Ballesteros
2
"Is Steve OK?" Yes, Steve is OK!
The man is everywhere, achieving results and making Western diplomats look like outdated fools.
  
Al Ballesteros
8
Is Western Union Aiding Fraud?
DOGE should investigate each transfer to see if welfare money is being sent abroad.
  
Al Ballesteros
Deport Them All. The Immigration Consensus Collapses Across the West
A Grotesque Criminal Conspiracy Against Western Civilization.
Published on Welcome to Absurdistan   
© 2025 Al Ballesteros
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture