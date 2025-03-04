ForeignLocal
Honoring Those We Lost (XXV)
IDF Sergeant Yotam Hillel (19)
10 hrs ago
•
Al Ballesteros
8
Kickstarting the week together (XXVIII)
Life is tough, I know, but there are people around us who make it worth living!
Mar 3
•
Al Ballesteros
7
Outrage over ICE raids? "I don't care. I love it".
Those calling illegal immigrants "pillars of our community" are deluded anti-US advocates.
Mar 2
•
Al Ballesteros
23
February 2025
Protecting the Legacy of Our Heroes
Leon "Lee" Humiston Jr. is a hero protecting the legacy of heroes.
Feb 28
•
Al Ballesteros
9
The latest Kiev ridicule performance by Europeans...
and Canadians only emphasizes the need for a change of direction everywhere.
Feb 27
•
Al Ballesteros
27
I stand with Maine Rep. Laurel Libby
It's time to stand for TRUTH and LEGALITY in the United States.
Feb 26
•
Al Ballesteros
14
Honoring Those We Lost (XXIV)
IDF Major Ben Bronshtein (24)
Feb 25
•
Al Ballesteros
15
Kickstarting the week together (XXVII)
Life is tough, I know, but there are people around us who make it worth living!
Feb 24
•
Al Ballesteros
10
Homage to the 800th ForeignLocal subscriber
No other than Dutch friend and fellow "Club 11" Member Fabian Vendrig
Feb 22
•
Al Ballesteros
12
"Is Steve OK?" Yes, Steve is OK!
The man is everywhere, achieving results and making Western diplomats look like outdated fools.
Feb 21
•
Al Ballesteros
23
Is Western Union Aiding Fraud?
DOGE should investigate each transfer to see if welfare money is being sent abroad.
Feb 20
•
Al Ballesteros
10
Deport Them All. The Immigration Consensus Collapses Across the West
A Grotesque Criminal Conspiracy Against Western Civilization.
Published on Welcome to Absurdistan
•
Feb 19
