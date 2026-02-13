“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.” Cicero (106–43 BC).

Political options matter. Biography does not excuse outcomes, and refugee status does not grant moral immunity. The contrast between Democrat Alejandro Mayorkas and Republican Marco Rubio proves that clearly.

Alejandro Mayorkas fled Communist Cuba as a child and was granted refuge in the United States. Marco Rubio was born in Miami to parents who fled the Castro dictatorship. One experienced exile firsthand; the other was raised in the freedom his family came to find. Both rose to the highest levels of government and made history. What separates them is not their origins, but how they chose to use power.

As Secretary of Homeland Security under the Biden-Harris administration, Democrat Alejandro Mayorkas was sworn to enforce US Immigration Law and defend our Nation’s borders. In my opinion, as the ForeignLocal readers know already, he deliberately failed. Under his leadership, border enforcement was dismantled as policy. Illegal crossings exploded. Cartels expanded their reach. Fentanyl flooded American communities. Cities and states buckled under the strain, and hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives while federal officials insisted the border was “secure” and smeared critics as extremists. “Border Czar” Kamala Harris made history too, no kidding.

This was not mismanagement. It was intent. The first Latino to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security, Democrat Mayorkas repeatedly blocked enforcement, rewrote the Law through bureaucratic fiat, and used his office to neutralize the very statutes he was obligated to uphold. His conduct constituted extreme dereliction of duty and abuse of authority. Treason, if you ask me. Congress was right to impeach him. A serious nation would pursue full investigation and legal consequences. No official should be permitted to sabotage the Rule of Law like he did and walk away untouched.

Republican Marco Rubio offers the opposite example. As Secretary of State under the Trump-Vance administration, Rubio has helped implement a patriotic foreign policy of common sense grounded in strength, deterrence, and national sovereignty. He has advanced international cooperation against transnational criminal organizations, confronted hostile regimes, and reinforced the principle that secure borders are essential to lawful immigration. The first Latino to serve as Secretary of State, Republican Rubio understands that compassion without enforcement is not humane—it is destructive. He is, in my view, the best Secretary of State in decades.

Reviewing their lives again, both men benefited from America’s openness and generosity. The Democrat repaid that gift by weakening our Nation and endangering our people. The Republican has decisively worked to defend the country that gave his family refuge and opportunity when they most needed them.

This comparison matters because it destroys a comforting myth. Refugee stories do not guarantee good governance. Symbolism does not equal success. Leadership must be judged by results. And who each party puts on the top positions also shows how these parties have evolved in the 21st century.

By that standard, Republican Marco Rubio has earned widespread respect as a national leader. I shall rejoice when I see him partner with JD Vance as running mates in 2028.

Democrat Alejandro Mayorkas has earned condemnation—and accountability. I shall rejoice the day he is eventually found guilty of treason and imprisoned.