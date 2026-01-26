Leftist politicians and commentators in the last years may claim to have entirely forgotten this but the United States is a Constitutional Republic, not a mood-based democracy and not a collection of moral preferences enforced selectively. Its survival depends on a structural bargain that is both simple and unforgiving: Congress passes the laws, the Executive enforces them, and the Courts administer justice under them. Remove any one of these pillars, and the entire system collapses. Confuse the public about this, and the covert coup d’etat against the US is fully on.

This is not abstract civics. It is the operating system of the US government. And today, that system is under sustained attack—not from outside forces, but from elected officials who openly delegitimize Law Enforcement agencies for doing their lawful duty. Nowhere is this more visible, or more dangerous, than in the political assault on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Congress (as the Legislative branch) writes immigration law. It defines legal entry, unlawful presence, and the consequences attached to both. Those statutes remain the law of the land unless and until Congress changes them. The Trump-Vance administration (as the Executive branch) has no constitutional authority to nullify law by neglect, nor does it have the moral authority to instruct enforcement agencies to stand down because the law is politically inconvenient to someone. If a Leftist Law Professor in any college tells you otherwise, he or she is lying to you.

ICE does not write immigration law. It does not decide whether those laws are compassionate, harsh, outdated, or in need of reform. ICE enforces the law Congress enacted. Attacking ICE for enforcement is therefore not policy disagreement—it is institutional sabotage: a coup d’etat against Congress and the United States.

Anti-ICE rally in the Agora Palace Event Center in Lewiston (Maine) on January 24th, 2026. (Photo by Jim Neuger/ Maine Morning Star). As DHS Secretary Kristi Noem explained to the press that same day, Democrats can hardly hide the fact that these anti-ICE protests aren’t but ways to deviate the public’s attention from the massive corruption scandals in the towns, counties and states run by Democrats, like this very town of Lewiston in Maine, known by many as “little Somalia”.

Democrat politicians who vilify ICE while refusing to change immigration statutes are engaged in something far more radical than reform. They are attempting to sever enforcement from law itself. This is not an accident. It is a subversive strategy from the Communist manuals. The citizens seconding it are either ignorant useful idiots or anti-US Marxists pushing the coup.

A Constitutional Republic cannot function if enforcement becomes optional. Laws without enforcement are not laws; they are symbolic gestures. When elected officials encourage the public to view Law Enforcement agencies as illegitimate, immoral, or criminal for carrying out their legal mandates, they are not merely expressing dissent. They are actively eroding the Rule of Law, without which the US, our Constitutional Republic, ceases to exist.

Communists always disguise this erosion in the language of empathy initially. Compassion for those who entered our country illegally is presented as morally superior to enforcement, as if the two were mutually exclusive. But empathy is not a governing principle. Law is. A system that replaces law with sentiment ceases to be a republic and becomes a contest of emotional leverage, where Marxists controlling mainstream media win.

Once enforcement is delegitimized, law itself becomes negotiable. If immigration law may be ignored because it feels unjust, then so may tax law, labor law, environmental law, or civil rights law—depending on who holds cultural power at any given moment. The precedent is universal, even if the rhetoric is selective. This is very clear when we remember that those same Democrat leaders who now attack ICE, made full use of local police agencies under their command to coerce the liberty of their constituents during COVID and impose the freedom of movement and freedom of assembly limitations they claimed the pandemic justified. Isn’t it interesting that in most GOP-run states those limitations never took place and COVID decease numbers were not higher?

What makes the current assault on ICE especially alarming is that it is led by Democrat politicians sworn to uphold the Constitution. Rather than repeal or amend immigration law, they attack the machinery that enforces it. Rather than accept responsibility for legislative outcomes, they shift blame to Law Enforcement officers who have no discretion to rewrite statutes. Calling ICE ‘Gestapo’ is not an attack on ICE only, but an attack on the Law, on Congress. An attack on US sovereignty.

This is not principled resistance. It is a covert coup d’etat—not a dramatic seizure of power by tanks in the streets, but a quieter, more corrosive overthrow of constitutional order. The goal is not to change the law through democratic means, but to nullify it by intimidation, noncompliance, and moral delegitimization. Illegitimate violence after all.

In a functioning republic, if Lawmakers believe a law is unjust, they repeal it. They do not instruct the Executive to ignore it. They do not incite hostility toward Law Enforcement agencies. And they do not encourage selective obedience based on ideology. That path leads not to justice, but to factional rule. It weakens our Nation and it serves only the interests of our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

Our Founding Fathers understood this danger. A government in which laws exist but are unenforced is indistinguishable from lawlessness. The Executive branch’s obligation to enforce the law is not optional, and Law Enforcement agencies are not political actors. When Democrat leaders and commentators treat them as such, our Constitutional Republic is already under full assault.

Again: criticizing immigration policy is legitimate. Advocating reform is legitimate. Demanding legislative change is legitimate. What is not legitimate is resisting or attacking Law Enforcement for enforcing existing law while leaving that law intact. That is governance by sabotage.

Our Constitutional Republic depends on an unbroken chain: law enacted, law enforced, law adjudicated. Break the enforcement link, and the chain fails. Democrat politicians who encourage that break are not defending democracy—they are hollowing it out from within. They are attacking our Constitutional Republic.

If Americans wish to preserve our constitutional system, we must insist on a simple truth: laws must be enforced until they are lawfully changed. Anything less is not reform. It is regime decay, a coup d’etat, dressed up as virtue. It is the first step in the Bolshevik manual to dismantle the United States.

The next one is revolution… and it leads indelibly to a civil war. Let’s pray our legitimate institutions under the Trump-Vance administration will be strong enough to tackle this coup before we must call ourselves to arms to defend our Nation from those chanting absurd anti-ICE slogans and waving Mexican or Palestinian flags, like in Minnesota, California, Virginia, New York or Maine these days.

I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands. One Nation, under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All. Amen.