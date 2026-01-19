Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan in her chambers, back in 2022, wearing a COVID mask, displaying a COVID mask on the bust of Abraham Lincoln, and displaying before her own name on her desk the symbol of Ukraine: the trident, known as the “tryzub” in Ukrainian. It serves as the national coat of arms and represents the country’s history, cultural heritage, and aspirations for sovereignty.

Warning signs rarely scream. They appear as symbols, gestures, or small departures from protocol — things that seem harmless until they aren’t. In Milwaukee, a Judge who publicly aligned herself with foreign causes crossed the line from activism to felony obstruction, revealing just how costly ignoring early warnings can be.

Societies often fail not because danger is invisible, but because early signals are dismissed as harmless or symbolic — until the consequences are unavoidable. Recent events in Wisconsin illustrate this all too clearly. On December 18th, 2025, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was convicted of a felony count of obstruction of justice. She was acquitted of a related misdemeanor charge, but the conviction followed a brief four-day trial that left no doubt about the conduct at issue: directing a defendant to leave the courthouse in a way that impeded federal Law Enforcement. Shortly thereafter, Dugan resigned from the bench, effective immediately, as impeachment proceedings loomed in the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature.

The case revolved around Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal immigrant facing domestic violence charges. During Dugan’s courtroom proceedings, federal ICE agents were present to apprehend him. According to prosecutors, Dugan intervened to help Flores-Ruiz avoid arrest. Witness testimony described the victims in the courtroom — a man and a woman assaulted by Flores-Ruiz — as visibly uncomfortable, highlighting the stark contrast between the victims’ need for justice and the Judge’s intervention.

In her resignation letter to Democratic Governor Tony Evers, Dugan shamelessly framed her case as a threat to judicial independence, describing the federal proceedings as “unprecedented” and casting herself as a defender of the judiciary. She suggested her resignation was necessary to prevent a “partisan fight” in the Legislature. Yet the facts tell a different story: Republicans controlled both the Assembly and the Senate, and impeachment proceedings were virtually certain. The trial itself followed ordinary legal procedures. Dugan’s pathetic framing did not reflect reality; it was an attempt to recast accountability as persecution.

Beyond the courtroom and the trial, Dugan’s conduct as a Judge raises broader institutional concerns. Publicly, she had displayed support for Ukraine, attending rallies and incorporating foreign symbols into her chambers. While personal beliefs and private activism are not crimes, a Judge’s public workspace and official role are fundamentally different. The courtroom and chambers are extensions of state authority, and the law administered there is exclusively American law — issued by Congress and interpreted by the Courts. Symbols of foreign sovereignty, when placed in a Judge’s chambers or invoked in official settings, are not neutral; they communicate a divided attention and a potential role conflict.

This is the heart of the warning-sign problem. Judges are entitled to private political and moral views, and they may engage publicly in civic discourse outside official functions. But once a Judge steps behind the bench, their primary obligation is to the law of the United States and to the citizens who appear under compulsion of the state. Public advocacy or ideological signaling within official spaces undermines the appearance of impartiality and risks the integrity of the office. Courts are not platforms for moral crusades; they are instruments of state authority.

The American public deserves judges who exemplify intellectual honesty, judicial temperament, integrity, and impartiality. Judicial temperament — the patience, open-mindedness, and courtesy that a Judge brings to proceedings — is essential for fair adjudication. Integrity ensures that rulings reflect law rather than ideology or cause. When a Judge elevates foreign causes or political activism above these principles, they compromise their ability to apply the law impartially. The consequences of such boundary erosion are not theoretical; they are tangible, as Dugan’s obstruction conviction demonstrates.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan at a pro-Ukraine rally, wearing the colors of the flag of Ukraine, speaking to the crowd in support of this foreign cause.

Warning signs often appear as small, symbolic gestures before manifesting in overt misconduct. Dugan’s public displays of foreign support were initially dismissed as benign expressions of personal belief. Yet they indicated a broader pattern: a willingness to prioritize causes above judicial restraint. These signals went largely unheeded until her intervention in the ICE enforcement action forced the system to respond. By the time the Jury reached its verdict, the warning signs had already materialized into a clear breach of judicial responsibility.

Societies fail when these early signals are ignored. Institutions often rationalize boundary-crossing behavior, excusing Judges, members of Congress and any other officials on the grounds of conscience or moral authority. In Dugan’s case, prominent commentators and some Democrat party officials defended her, framing the arrest as politically motivated retaliation. Others, including legal scholars like Yale Law professor Jed Rubenfeld, emphasized that the proceedings were legitimate and that no office-holder is above the law. The tension between excusing conduct for ideology and enforcing accountability illustrates exactly how warning signs are routinely overlooked.

The broader lesson is simple: role fidelity matters as much as legal compliance. Judges must maintain the boundaries of their office, separating personal beliefs from the authority they exercise in the courtroom. Crossing that boundary, especially with foreign causes in official spaces, sends signals to the public that the Judge’s attention may be divided, their loyalty compromised, and their impartiality in question. This erosion of trust is a warning sign, as real and consequential as any formal complaint or indictment.

Judge Dugan’s resignation and conviction are therefore instructive not just for their immediate legal implications, but for what they reveal about institutional vigilance and public trust. The warning signs were there: public activism in official settings, ideological symbolism in chambers, and prioritization of causes above judicial restraint. They were visible long before the felony conviction made the consequences unavoidable. Ignoring such signals enables role drift, weakens institutional integrity, and ultimately risks the impartial administration of justice.

Our institutions and our society deserve better. Judges must be held to the highest standards, both in law and in practice. Early warning signs, though subtle or symbolic, should never be dismissed simply because they are not yet criminal. They are signals that the foundational norms of the Judiciary — impartiality, restraint, fidelity to the law — may be eroding. When we fail to notice them, we allow the small, avoidable compromises of principle to accumulate, until the system itself is tested, and the public’s trust is compromised.

In the end, the Hannah Dugan case is more than a cautionary tale about one individual. It is a vivid demonstration of how warning signs, if ignored, can become crises, and how the appearance of divided loyalties or role confusion in high office can have consequences far beyond any single courtroom.

Societies must recognize and act upon these signals, lest the price of inattention be paid in broken institutions and compromised justice.

