How open borders, political agitation, and media distortion are being used to delegitimize Immigration Law — and the election that demanded it be enforced…

Let’s be clear: the United States did not change its immigration laws between 2021 and 2025. What changed was enforcement (or lack thereof). Millions upon millions entered the country illegally not because Congress opened the border, but because the Biden-Harris administration chose not to enforce US Immigration Law. In 2024, American voters responded clearly, massively electing leaders who promised to restore enforcement. Yet now, as ICE carries out that mandate, a coordinated political and media backlash is attempting to recast lawful enforcement as illegitimate — not to correct alleged abuses, but to invalidate the 2024 election that demanded enforcement in the first place.

The most dangerous lie in today’s immigration debate is the claim that ICE must “change its methods” because of public outrage. That outrage did not arise organically. It was manufactured — and it followed a very specific sequence.

From 2021 to 2025, immigration law remained unchanged while Democrats and RINOs ensured that enforcement collapsed. Millions upon millions entered our country illegally, not through legislation, but through executive non-enforcement. Americans noticed, after suffering the horrendous consequences Democrats ignored. In 2024, they voted accordingly, demanding restoration of border control and mass deportations under existing law.

That election produced a clear mandate. Democrats lost. And now comes the reaction.

As ICE implements the laws passed by Congress, political leaders who previously allowed mass illegal entry suddenly claim enforcement itself is the problem. Media outlets amplify confrontations, portray federal agents as aggressors, and describe criminals as victims. Activists are encouraged to obstruct operations, provoke ICE agents, and generate viral “outrage.” The goal is not reform; it is paralysis.

This tactic is familiar. When you cannot win through legislation or elections, you delegitimize enforcement. You create disorder, then argue that enforcement causes the disorder. You claim popular resistance, then use that resistance to undermine the very authority voters restored. And Democrats do all this claiming to represent popular opinion, the one that legitimately empowered the Trump-Vance administration to do precisely what it is doing now.

This strategy extends beyond immigration enforcement into elections themselves. In close races decided by a handful of votes, even limited unlawful participation can alter outcomes. Outreach efforts that blur the line between citizens and noncitizens, combined with selective enforcement of election law, feed public distrust. Citizens are told to accept outcomes while watching the rules applied unevenly. Shenanigans galore, a two-tier system, and the ones in the Left who constantly use violence telling us Conservatives who play by the rules to shut up and take it.

The pattern is unmistakable: laws are ignored when politically inconvenient for Democrats, enforcement is demonized when restored, and our institutions are attacked until compliance becomes optional. This is not compassion. It is power politics. And We The People have had enough of it already. Yes, RINOs, we are looking at you, betraying us again and again and again.

It’s time to call a spade a spade; our Constitutional Republic cannot survive if elections demanding enforcement are nullified through manufactured turmoil, or if Law Enforcement is treated as illegitimate for doing its job. The law must bind everyone — including those who lost the argument at the ballot box in 2024.

If we are forced to accept it doesn’t, we have already crossed the line of no return…