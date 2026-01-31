ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hansen1's avatar
Hansen1
5h

Traitorous, treasonous, corrupt lunatic seditionists all. I understand the idea of a “traditional” liberal, but those are few and now a part of the formerly silent majority, what’s going on now is sheer insanity as the left has become completely untethered to reality.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
3h

Foreign Local, thank you for this great information. You are spot on with your analysis. During Barrack Hussein Obama used ICE to deport illegal criminals there was nary a complaint. All this is funded by George and Alex Soros, during President Trump's President. Too many RINOS are like the Democrats are being funded by the Soros Crime Family. One thing they all have in common is a severe case of TDS. Please keep informing us Patriots.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture