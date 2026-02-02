None of this is valid under democratic parameters.

Children are not political instruments.

Schools are not activist hubs.

Religious worship is not a protest venue.

Law enforcement is not optional based on ideology.

Elections are not suggestions to be overridden by “street pressure.”

Judges cannot be political activists. Nurses cannot be political activists. Teachers cannot be political activists. Doctors cannot be political activists. Entertainers cannot be political activists. When every profession, every institution, and every community space is transformed into a political battleground — especially under a single ideological banner — society loses the neutral scaffolding that allows cooperation, trust, and stability. When neutrality disappears, America does not fall in a single dramatic act; it implodes unequivocally, through the erosion of norms that make Law, governance, and civic life possible.

The survival of our Constitutional Republic depends on the public’s trust in its institutions. Yet today, that trust is fully eroded—not because the law is flawed, but because enforcement, oversight, and neutral civic institutions have been deliberately undermined for years by the Marxists in power. They now oppose the effort to rebuild them by the Trump-Vance administration.

Public schools, designed to educate, have been turned into political battlegrounds by the Marxist Teachers’ Union. Students are being mobilized as instruments of activism, guided by outside actors to protest the enforcement of our laws. Parents are often left unaware, and children are positioned against them when political views differ. This is not education—it is societal suicide by indoctrination. Neutral civic spaces are being converted into activist hubs, destabilizing families and communities alike. If the “Trans” hysteria years weren’t dramatic enough, the current anti-ICE push is destroying the fabric of the Nation further and even poisoning the remaining conversations at the dinner table.

Religious institutions are now under unprecedented assault by the Left. Organized disruptions of worship services, justified as advocacy for “victims of Immigration Law Enforcement,” violate the First Amendment by stripping congregants of their right to practice freely. Schools, churches, and hospitals are being weaponized, turning spaces meant for learning, reflection, and care into political theaters controlled by the Left—places where Conservative citizens cannot speak freely or receive proper attention without interference. Supporting immigration law enforcement does not make Americans Nazis, fascists, or heartless. Congress passed these laws because they are logical and necessary—and the laws must be enforced until changed. Period.

A fellow American welcoming ICE into Lewiston (Maine) in February 2026. (Photo: AB).

The Healthcare sector is under similar pressure. Nurses and hospital staff must perform their duties without turning into political actors. When these institutions are framed as extensions of ideology or propaganda, public confidence erodes and social stability suffers. Americans are the ones who suffer. Those claiming to defend the rights of illegal immigrants are flagrantly violating the rights of US citizens and legal immigrants alike.

Official data has also been compromised. Until January 2025, crime statistics in cities like Washington, DC, and Chicago were deliberately manipulated. Thousands of incidents were misclassified, creating the false impression of falling crime—an absurd effort to convince citizens that crime was magically declining without enforcing the Law or removing criminals. Since January 2025, the Trump-Vance administration has been correcting these distortions, showing clearly that removing violent criminals through lawful enforcement—not statistical sleight of hand—reduces crime. DC’s murder rate, for example, has dropped dramatically under federal oversight because dangerous actors were lawfully removed from the streets. This example must be repeated in every American city. US citizens deserve the peace and stability they have been systematically denied by the same politicians that diverted tax dollars to alleged stabilization projects abroad.

The path forward in 2026 is clear but urgent. Schools, hospitals, and religious institutions must be maintained neutral. Law Enforcement -specially local and State Police Departments- must implement the law without political interference. ICE must be allowed to do its lawful work without interference. Judges must apply the law without acting as political activists. Citizens must observe, verify, and demand accountability from every institution they rely on—but must do so respecting the Law, their fellow citizens, public servants, and Law Enforcement, ICE agents included.

Civic life is a delicate ecosystem. When courts become political venues, schools become stages for ideology, hospitals become political actors, worship becomes a protest site, laws are unenforced and data is distorted, America is not overthrown in a day—it is hollowed out over years. The Marxists, Islamists and Globalists have been at it for years already.

The choice is stark: demand the integrity of institutions and the enforcement of the Law, or watch the pillars of our Constitutional Republic irreversibly decay. Many foreigners came to America seeking refuge when their countries collapsed. If we allow the current dynamics to destroy the United States, there will be no refuge left for us. We must protect our country here—now. It’s time to deport the illegals and those putting them above us, Americans.