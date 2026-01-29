Any Constitutional Republic can survive disagreement. What it cannot survive is betrayal—especially when that betrayal is disguised as compassion, as it has been for far too long in America.

In my previous post ICE and the Coup Against America, one principle stood out: laws must be enforced until they are lawfully changed. That principle applies just as forcefully to immigration policy as it does to any other domain. But enforcement alone is not the whole story. Immigration, when it is legal and properly governed, has long been one of America’s greatest strengths. The problem is not immigration itself. The problem is the abandonment of standards—legal, cultural, and moral—that make immigration compatible with a free society like ours.

Immigration can be beneficial to any country if it rests on one essential condition: the immigrant must choose the country they enter not merely as a place of residence, but as a place of allegiance. That choice requires adaptation, respect for the host culture, adherence to its laws and values, and a willingness to let go—at least in part—of prior political loyalties or social norms that are incompatible with the new home.

This expectation is not exclusionary. It is foundational. No republic can remain coherent if citizenship is treated as a one-way transaction rather than a reciprocal commitment.

American history is rich with immigrants who embraced this bargain. They learned the language, worked, built businesses, raised families, served in uniform, and developed loyalty to the Constitution. They did not weaken our Republic; they strengthened it. These immigrants are not a burden on the system. They are proof that the system works when standards are clear and enforced.

A useful corrective to today’s challenges is to look at immigrant Americans who currently serve at the highest levels of public life while fully embracing American civic identity. First Lady Melania Trump—an immigrant who became a US citizen and now serves in the White House—demonstrates that integration and loyalty are not obstacles to national leadership, but prerequisites for it. Marco Rubio, as Secretary of State, Mehmet Oz, serving as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or Hung Cao, currently Under Secretary of the Navy, offer further examples from distinct spheres of public service. There are many other examples in the Trump-Vance administration, in our states, counties and towns.

What unites all of them is not their country of origin, religion, or ethnicity, but their deliberate choice of allegiance to the United States. They did not demand that America adapt to them. They adapted to America. They accepted its constitutional framework and committed themselves to serving the nation that welcomed them. Their success is not despite assimilation, but only because of it.

That distinction matters, because generosity without boundaries invites exploitation, abuse and fraud. The US is now confronting the consequences of pretending otherwise. Across the country, massive fraud schemes targeting public welfare programs—amounting to billions of dollars—have been uncovered and are being investigated. These schemes span nearly every major welfare program and involve individuals from a wide range of national origins: Iraqis, Somalis, Armenians, Russians, Venezuelans, Rwandans, Congolese, Chinese, Albanians, Mexicans, Pakistanis, Indians, and others.

The diversity of those involved makes one thing unmistakably clear: this is not a question of race, ethnicity, or nationality. It is a question of culture and conduct.

The common denominator is a mindset that treats public funds not as a shared trust, but as an opportunity for enrichment through deception. That mindset is fundamentally incompatible with a republic built on voluntary compliance, good faith, and mutual responsibility. Welfare fraud is not a victimless offense. It is a direct betrayal of the public that funded those programs and extended assistance in good faith, and it corrodes trust for everyone—especially for immigrants who follow the rules and contribute honestly. As I have said repeatedly before, making a mockery of those who immigrated here LEGALLY cannot be the solution to the problems created by the wrong policies of the Left in America.

Claims that enforcing fraud laws or immigration standards “criminalize poverty” collapse under even minimal moral scrutiny. A poor person who lives with integrity is an iconic figure across cultures and history. What rightly earns condemnation is not hardship, but the deliberate choice to exploit public trust. Wealth obtained through fraud is not success; it is corruption. A republic that cannot distinguish between need and deceit will end up rewarding the latter and abandoning the former, as it has happened in Minnesota, Maine, New York, California…

None of this could occur without American accomplices. Corrupt politicians, dishonest state and local officials, and complicit businesspeople enable and profit from these schemes. Fraud on this scale is never imported whole. It is a joint enterprise—connecting foreign opportunists with domestic corruption. In that sense, it brings together the worst impulses of everyone involved. The fact that the Democrat party has -as it seems- made this systemic fraud part of its core program looking into the future, is a challenge that threatens our own political survival as a Nation.

Solving this will require the best of everyone, starting with the rejection of the Marxist tenets that have energized this massive fraud against America.

Our Constitutional Republic has both the right and the obligation to distinguish between those who seek to join it and those who seek to exploit it. Legal immigration grounded in loyalty, adaptation, and respect for American values is not compatible with tolerating systematic abuse of public trust. One strengthens our Nation; the other hollows it out.

This is why enforcement matters, and why standards matter. A country that refuses to enforce its borders and immigration laws—or excuses fraud in the name of misplaced empathy—sends a dangerous signal: allegiance is optional, and exploitation carries no consequences. Over time, that signal selects not for contributors, but for opportunists.

Immigrants who embrace American values are a blessing to our country. Those who come to steal, defraud, push foreign Communist agendas and abuse the public’s goodwill are not. In order to ensure that America remains a mature Constitutional Republic, we must be able to state both true facts at the same time—and we must be decisively determined to act on them… as our forefathers did in the past to save the US.