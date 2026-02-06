“Conquer or be conquered”. US Navy Admiral David Glasgow Farragut (1801-1870).

In moments of political strain, history often offers figures whose lives illuminate present debates. Admiral David Glasgow Farragut, the United States Navy’s first full Admiral, is one such figure. Remembered most famously for his decisive command at the Battle of Mobile Bay and the words, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead,” Farragut represents more than battlefield courage. He embodies a conception of federal loyalty that remains deeply relevant in modern disputes over the limits of state and local authority.

Farragut was born in 1801 in Tennessee and raised in the American South. His roots, family ties, and cultural identity were unmistakably Southern. When the Civil War erupted, many officers from similar backgrounds chose to align with their states or regions. Farragut did not. Despite strong pressure and personal cost, he remained loyal to the Union. His decision was not driven by convenience or politics, but by conviction: the Union, once formed, was not optional. Federal authority in its constitutionally assigned domains was paramount. Precisely what the anti-ICE insurrectionists forget nowadays.

That conviction shaped Farragut’s epic wartime service. He led Union naval forces in some of the most strategically important campaigns of the war (1861-1865), including the capture of New Orleans in 1862 and the closing of Mobile Bay in 1864. These victories were not merely military achievements; they were assertions of federal supremacy. Control of ports, rivers, and commerce was essential to preserving the Union’s authority against regional defiance. Farragut understood that a nation could not function if local or state actors could simply nullify federal power when it became inconvenient.

Today, the United States faces a different kind of conflict, but one that echoes similar constitutional questions. Immigration law, including enforcement and deportation, is an area explicitly delegated to the federal government. Courts have repeatedly affirmed that immigration policy is not a shared power subject to local veto, but a national responsibility tied to sovereignty, borders, and foreign relations. Yet many states and cities attempt to shield themselves behind local regulations, sanctuary policies, or expansive interpretations of the Tenth Amendment to obstruct federal immigration enforcement, including ICE operations.

Invoking the Tenth Amendment in this context misunderstands its purpose. The amendment reserves undelegated powers to the states, but immigration is not one of them. The Constitution assigns naturalization and border authority to the federal government precisely to prevent fragmentation and inconsistency. When states or municipalities refuse cooperation, they are not exercising legitimate autonomy; they are challenging federal supremacy in an area where the Constitution is unambiguous.

Farragut’s life offers a counterexample worth remembering. He did not deny his regional identity, nor did he reject local traditions. But he understood that loyalty to the Constitution and the federal structure it created had to come first. His service affirmed that the Union was more than a loose association of preferences—it was a binding national framework. Without that understanding, the country could not endure.

Remembering Farragut today is not about nostalgia or militarism. It is about clarity. Federalism depends on clearly defined roles, and it collapses when local authorities attempt to nullify federal law through policy resistance rather than lawful reform. Farragut chose the harder path, placing duty above comfort and national unity above regional defiance.

At a time when political actors often retreat behind regulatory barricades to oppose federal authority, Farragut stands as a reminder that principled loyalty to the constitutional order is not extremism—it is patriotism. His example challenges Americans to ask whether disagreement justifies obstruction, or whether, as Farragut believed, the rule of law and federal supremacy must ultimately prevail.

Admiral Farragut’s monument in New York City, of all places. Looking for inspiration in foreign Marxist figures, when we have such historical giants as David Farragut to inspire us today, is a betrayal of our grand American history. Don’t fall for it. Choose loyalty to the United States over empty platitudes and Marxist slogans.