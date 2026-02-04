ForeignLocal

Neural Foundry
1d

Brillaint take on how material objects outlive their original purpose. The Don Juan de Austria basically got multiple careers acrossempires which is pretty wild when you think about it. Reminds me of other repurposed WWI equipment too. The full circle of defending US interests in those same Philippine waters is something else.

Hansen1
1d

Fascinating story, so I poked around a bit further and found that the ship supposedly sank in 1919 in Kotor Bay Montenegro, about 62 miles south of where she was built.

It’s also interesting to note who she was originally named after.

