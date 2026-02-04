Display of the 1898 Spanish-American War at the Maine Military Museum in South Portland (Maine).

“During World War II, the United States undertook one of the largest industrial mobilizations in history. While most naval shipbuilding occurred along the nation’s coasts, an unlikely but important shipyard emerged far inland along the Minnesota River in the small city of Savage. Known as Port Cargill, the Savage shipyard demonstrated how America’s interior resources, labor force, and ingenuity contributed directly to victory at sea.” Chip Drewry

Inspired by the recent post by Chip Drewry on Substack mentioned above, I just remembered that in February 2025, while visiting the Maine Military Museum in South Portland, I stopped in front of a modest display of hat bands worn by captured Spanish Navy sailors during the Spanish–American War of 1898. Each band bore the name of a 19th century Spanish warship: Isla de Luzon, Isla de Cuba, Reina Cristina, Castilla, Cristobal Colon... One name stood out—not because it was unfamiliar, but because it had survived far longer than the others: Don Juan de Austria.

Navy ships, like people, are born in a specific place and time, with no way of knowing where life will take them. As Woody Allen once said: “If you want to make God laugh, tell Him about your plans.”

Don Juan de Austria was built in Cartagena, Spain, in the 1880s, a product of a fading empire that still spanned Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia. Launched in 1887, she was a Velasco-class unprotected cruiser—iron-hulled, barque-rigged, and marked by a single tall funnel.

She was designed for imperial presence rather than modern naval warfare, a fact that history would soon make painfully clear for its commander, its crew and the empire she served.

The Spanish Navy unprotected cruiser Don Juan de Austria, sometime between her commissioning in 1887 and her sinking on May 1st, 1898.

In 1890, she steamed halfway around the world as part of Spain’s “Black Squadron,” reinforcing the Asiatic Squadron in the Philippines. Painted black instead of the traditional white, the cruisers arrived in Manila Bay after a long passage through the Mediterranean Sea, the Suez Canal, and the Indian Ocean. For eight years, Don Juan de Austria served quietly at the edge of empire, far from the mythical shipyard where she was born.

That quiet ended on the morning of May 1st, 1898.

At the Battle of Manila Bay, Don Juan de Austria was the first Spanish ship to sight Commodore George Dewey’s approaching US squadron. As the American ships made their now-famous firing passes, the Spanish line was methodically shattered. When the cruiser Castilla burned out of control, Don Juan de Austria came alongside to help. When the flagship Reina Cristina was knocked out, American cannon fire shifted to her instead. Her steering was wrecked, her hull riddled, and with no hope of escape, she was scuttled in shallow water—upper works still visible above the bay.

It should have ended there. But God had other plans for her…

Instead, the wreck was boarded, burned, raised, salvaged, and rebuilt. In one of history’s sharpest ironies, the ship that had fought the US Navy was commissioned into it in 1900 as USS Don Juan de Austria—the same name, under a different flag.

Spanish Naval Ensign attributed to the Naval Battle of Santiago de Cuba, on July 3rd, 1898.

Refitted in British Hong Kong, rearmed with American guns, and recommissioned far from home, she soon found herself protecting US interests during the Boxer Rebellion in China (1899-1901). From there, she returned to the Philippines—now under American control—supporting Army operations, blockading insurgents, transporting troops, and enforcing a new empire’s authority in the same waters she had once defended for the Spanish Crown.

Her travels only grew stranger. In 1904, she sailed across the Indian Ocean, through the Suez Canal, and into the Atlantic, arriving that same year at Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine—just miles from where, more than a century later, I would first encounter her name in a museum display.

Joining the Third Squadron, Atlantic Fleet, Don Juan de Austria sailed from Norfolk, Virginia, in 1906, to patrol off the Dominican Republic to protect American interests there. Then came the inland sea. Loaned to the Michigan Naval Militia in 1907, Don Juan de Austria traveled up the St. Lawrence River to Detroit, serving on the Great Lakes—about as far from Manila Bay as a warship could go. But even that was not the end.

Recommissioned in April 1917, she returned to the ocean for the First World War. She patrolled the New England coast, ran aground and was refloated, escorted convoys to Bermuda, towed disabled vessels, and shepherded submarines home. In April 1919, she joined the escort welcoming US Army troops back from Europe after the war that was to end all wars.

A ship built in Spain. Sunk in Asia. Raised, rebuilt, and reborn in British Hong Kong. Sent to Maine. Patrolling the Caribbean. Shipped inland to Michigan. Patrolling the Great Lakes. Then back to the Atlantic for the global conflict known as the Great War.

If that journey does not capture something essential about human history—about technology, war, empire, and endurance, honor, sacrifice and service—it is hard to imagine what does…

Steel remembers. Names persist. And sometimes, a ship’s life turns out to be far larger than those who built her could have even imagined.

“The Spirit of 1917”, oil on canvas by Leon Alaric Shafer. (Photo: Naval History and Heritage Command).