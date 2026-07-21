America’s immigration debate has revealed something far more serious than a disagreement about border policy or immigration itself.

It has exposed a growing constitutional crisis.

For years, the Biden-Harris administration refused to enforce federal immigration law.

The situation got especially dramatic along our southern border.

Faced with record levels of illegal immigration, Texas responded by attempting to enforce its own measures, arguing that the federal government had abandoned one of its most fundamental responsibilities.

The Biden administration immediately sued.

Its argument was straightforward.

Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility.

States cannot simply assume powers reserved to Washington.

Legally speaking, that argument was understandable.

But millions of Americans noticed something deeply contradictory.

Washington was insisting that immigration enforcement belonged exclusively to the federal government.

At the same time, Washington appeared unwilling to enforce the law itself.

The result was predictable.

Trust eroded—Americans affected felt betrayed.

Now the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction.

The Trump-Vance administration is pursuing a much more aggressive immigration enforcement strategy through ICE and other federal agencies.

Yet many Democrat-controlled states and cities are openly resisting those efforts through sanctuary policies, legal challenges, and administrative obstruction.

The positions have reversed.

The problem has not.

One side seeks enforcement.

The other side seeks non-enforcement.

Then when power changes hands, the roles will predictably reverse again.

Increasingly, Americans are no longer debating how laws should be enforced.

They are debating whether laws should be enforced at all.

That is a very dangerous place for any republic to find itself.

What began as a dispute over immigration enforcement has revealed a much larger problem.

Increasingly, public officials at every level of government decide which laws deserve enforcement and which do not.

Federal agencies do it.

States do it.

Counties do it.

Cities do it.

Prosecutors do it.

The result is not federalism.

It is selective government.

And selective government inevitably produces selective citizenship.

Some readers will object that every political movement occasionally engages in selective enforcement.

That misses the point.

The issue is not whether individual politicians sometimes fail to apply laws consistently.

The issue is whether a political movement increasingly views the law itself as an obstacle to be circumvented rather than a framework to be respected.

A constitutional republic survives because citizens and officials agree that laws remain binding even when they dislike them.

The moment ideology becomes more important than the law, the system begins to weaken.

In contemporary America, the most visible challenges to that principle are coming from the political Left.

We see it in their support to illegal immigration.

We see it in sanctuary jurisdictions.

We see it in progressive prosecutors declining to pursue categories of crime.

We see it in efforts to delegitimize law enforcement itself.

We see it in officials who openly announce that certain laws simply should not be enforced.

These are not isolated disagreements about policy.

They reflect a deeper belief that preferred political outcomes matter more than consistent application of the law.

Sanctuary jurisdictions are often described as exercises in local autonomy.

I see them differently.

They represent elected officials openly resisting the implementation of federal law while simultaneously claiming the protections and legitimacy of the constitutional system that produced those laws.

Some politicians go further, portraying federal agents as illegitimate actors and encouraging resistance to their lawful duties.

A constitutional republic cannot survive if public officials reserve for themselves the authority to decide which federal laws deserve obedience and which do not.

That is not democratic opposition.

It is resistance to the constitutional order itself.

America cannot continue indefinitely as two countries operating under two different understandings of the law.

One side believes laws are binding.

The other increasingly treats them as optional—still pretending that the laws they are comfortable with must be unequivocally enforced.

Rules for thee—not for me.

No republic survives that contradiction long.

The enemies of America know that very well—hence why they are pushing it.

Americans should wake up to reality before we lose our country.

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