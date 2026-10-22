Serbian mourners gather at what looked very much like a state funeral for the late Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic in Belgrade on September 7th, 2026. Mladic was convicted of genocide by the ICTY in 2017.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the death of Ratko Mladic.

Mladic commanded Bosnian Serb forces during the Bosnian War and was convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. At Srebrenica in 1995, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were murdered.

Last week, thousands attended Mladic’s funeral in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, on September 7th.

His coffin had been returned aboard a Serbian government aircraft. Government officials attended. He received military honors.

The glorification of a man convicted of genocide was shameful—in my view.

Turkey immediately condemned it—through a Foreign Ministry statement on September 8th.

Ankara spoke about the suffering of victims, reconciliation and the danger of glorifying convicted perpetrators.

Fair enough.

Then came September 9th.

Turkey celebrated the 104th anniversary of the “liberation” of Izmir—Smyrna for the Greeks.

There were flags. Marches. Military ceremonies. Political speeches. Folklore. National pride.

And history suddenly became rather more complicated.

For millennia, Smyrna had been home to a substantial Greek population.

Greek forces had occupied the city since 1919, and atrocities were committed against Muslim Turks during the Greek campaign and retreat.

But when Turkish forces retook Smyrna in September 1922, another catastrophe followed.

Greeks and Armenians who had lived in Smyrna and western Anatolia for generations were killed, expelled or forced to flee. The city burned. Ancient Christian communities were virtually wiped out.

This came only a few years after the Armenian genocide, in which Ottoman authorities systematically deported and murdered Armenians on an enormous scale.

So what exactly are we remembering?

Serbs remember Serbian victims—and some celebrate Mladic.

Bosniaks remember Srebrenica—while Serbian victims too often disappear from the story.

Croats celebrate victory while Serbian families remember those driven from their ancestral homes in Krajina.

Turks condemn Serbia for honoring Mladic—then celebrate their own national triumph while Greeks and Armenians remember catastrophe.

And Greeks remembering Smyrna should also remember Muslim Turks who suffered atrocities during the Greek occupation and retreat.

Every nation remembers their own dead.

If genocide matters only when your people are its victims, genocide doesn’t matter to you. Your tribe does.

This isn’t about equating Srebrenica with Smyrna, or Serbia with Turkey, Greece, Croatia or Bosnia.

And don’t imagine this ends there. Poland. Germany. Russia. Japan. China. Spain. France.

Every Nation has memories it preserves—and memories it would rather its neighbors forgot.

It is about something far more dangerous.

Selective memory.

Remember Srebrenica.

Remember Smyrna.

Remember the Serbs, Croats, Bosniaks, Greeks, Turks and Armenians who were murdered, raped, expelled or driven from their homes—the millions of innocent civilians.

Remember your neighbor’s dead as fiercely as you remember your own.

Otherwise, spare me the speeches about remembrance.

You’re not remembering history.

You’re recruiting it.

And the next bloodshed episode is on you.

Celebrations in Izmir, Turkey, in September 2026, marking the 104th anniversary of the “liberation” of Smyrna from Greek forces, which had occupied the city in 1919. Greek forces committed atrocities against Turks during the occupation and retreat. After Turkish forces retook the city in 1922, Greeks and Armenians were massacred, raped, expelled or forced to flee in the catastrophe that followed, while the city burned for days.

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