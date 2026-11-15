I just watched this fascinating video about dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s attempt to build one of Africa’s most powerful—and surrealists—air forces.

And it immediately reminded me of something I wrote here in 2024 about Ukraine.

Shortly after seizing power in Libya in 1969, Gaddafi went shopping.

Big shopping.

Libya ordered 110 Dassault Mirage 5s from France. Then came Soviet MiG-21s and MiG-23s, Tu-22 bombers, additional French Mirage F1s and aircraft from Italy. Libya accumulated an astonishing collection of military aviation.

On paper, it looked formidable.

There was only one little problem.

An inventory of airplanes is not an Air Force.

You need pilots.

And ground crews.

Mechanics. Spare parts. Weapons. Fuel. Training. Airfields. Command structures. Logistics. Doctrine.

Above all, you need thousands of people who know how to make all those things work together.

Libya couldn’t train enough pilots and ground crews for everything it had bought. Foreign personnel had to operate some aircraft, while others simply went into storage. A US State Department estimate in 1983 reportedly assessed that around half of Libya’s combat aircraft were stored.

Watching this brought me straight back to the post I wrote in ForeignLocal more than two years ago.

Ukraine.

By 2024, Ukraine was operating an extraordinary mixture of Soviet and Western equipment while receiving still more.

Everyone seemed fascinated by the weapons arriving.

I was fascinated by something else.

How the hell do you operate all of it?

Different tanks. Different artillery. Different ammunition. Different spare parts. Different maintenance procedures. Different training.

And increasingly, different aircraft.

This wasn’t an imaginary problem. Military analysts described Ukraine’s assortment of Western equipment as a logistical and maintenance nightmare. One analysis noted 14 different types of artillery alone; US military logistics specialists later estimated Ukraine’s ground-defense fleet contained more than 100 distinct weapons systems with different sustainment requirements.

That doesn’t mean the equipment was useless. Western weapons provided capabilities Kiev badly needed. But the underlying principle remains.

Military hardware and military capability are not the same thing.

A fighter sitting beautifully on an airfield is an extraordinarily expensive sculpture if you cannot reliably fly, arm, maintain and integrate it into combat operations.

Gaddafi discovered that decades ago.

Ukraine reminded me of it in 2024.

And watching the video above reminded me of it again today.

You can buy an airplane in a day.

You can even buy 110 fighter jets in a day.

You cannot buy an Air Force in a day.

Libyan rebels in 2011 on top of one of the Libyan Air Force's Soviet-built MiG-23s bombed on the ground in 2011 during Operation Odyssey Dawn.

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