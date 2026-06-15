It’s all in there—

Strategic analysis.

Military history.

Geopolitics.

Political corruption.

Technological ingenuity.

America at its best—and worst?

Really, my outmost respect to this guy—The Fat Electrician—and his wife, I guess, who shows up for two seconds.

Definitely a Youtube video worth watching and re-watching.

Worth sharing too.

Cheers! God bless.

You can read my previous post about the Salvadoran Air Force Dragonflies here.

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