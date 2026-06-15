Yes, this Youtube Video is Sooo Good
that it truly deserves a post of its own.
It’s all in there—
Strategic analysis.
Military history.
Geopolitics.
Political corruption.
Technological ingenuity.
America at its best—and worst?
Really, my outmost respect to this guy—The Fat Electrician—and his wife, I guess, who shows up for two seconds.
Definitely a Youtube video worth watching and re-watching.
Worth sharing too.
Cheers! God bless.
You can read my previous post about the Salvadoran Air Force Dragonflies here.
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Really crazy cool.