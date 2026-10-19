ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dana F Harbaugh's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh
7d

I spent 12 years volunteering as an Honorary Member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. Over those years, the often-raised question of "Do the WW2 Vets forgive the Japanese?" was brought up by others.

My experience was that about a third of them had totally forgiven them, and looked at them as mere soldiers doing their duty. Another third really didn't care either way. The last third said "I'll never forgive them for what they did and what I saw them do to my countrymen" (paraphrased)

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Ruth Matt's avatar
Ruth Matt
7d

My father served in the British Special Forces in Burma in WWII and also refused to eat rice decades later.

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