This morning, I published my post about Guadalcanal, the Pacific island where American servicemen fought one of the most brutal campaigns of WWII.

I wrote about history.

Then ForeignLocal fellow traveler Kenn Goodwin told me about his father.

I had written in the past about Kenn’s mother too.

His father had fought at Guadalcanal. He had nearly starved to death there.

And when he finally returned home to America, there was one thing he would never eat again.

Rice.

Kenn explained that his father’s fellow Marines felt the same way. None of them would eat rice again for the rest of their lives.

I read his comment. And I couldn’t stop thinking about it the whole day today.

Imagine being a young American, thousands of miles from home, fighting in the jungles of a Pacific island.

The enemy was everywhere. But so were hunger, disease, exhaustion and the constant fear of death.

Food was scarce. Survival was uncertain.

And apparently, rice became so closely associated with that suffering that even decades later, the sight of it was unbearable.

Now imagine Kenn’s father 40 years after the war.

He’s home. America is at peace. Perhaps he’s sitting at a family dinner table.

Someone serves rice.

And suddenly, that ordinary plate of food brings back something nobody else at the table can fully understand.

The war ended. But somehow Guadalcanal never left him.

We remember WWII through photographs of soldiers raising flags, aircraft flying into battle, ships crossing oceans and politicians announcing victories.

We celebrate the courage of the men who defeated our enemies back then.

And rightly so.

But how often do we think about what those men carried home?

Not medals. Not uniforms. Not photographs.

Memories.

Memories of friends who never returned. Of hunger. Of fear. Of suffering that no victory parade could erase.

Some men—like my friend Lee Humiston—spoke about those experiences. Built a legacy on those experiences. Others remained silent—understandably so.

And sometimes their children learnt what had happened through the smallest details of everyday life.

Like a father refusing a plate of rice.

We live in a country whose freedoms were defended by men who endured things most of us cannot begin to imagine.

In 2026, we still argue about America. Too many criticize it. We all take its security and prosperity for granted.

But there were generations of Americans who paid an extraordinary price to preserve what we inherited.

And we owe them something more than an occasional ceremony.

We owe them remembrance.

We owe them protecting America with our vote too.

Kenn probably had no idea what his comment would do to me.

He was simply telling me something about his father.

But today, decades after Guadalcanal, a son helped me understand a little more about the suffering of an American serviceman I never met.

And now I’m crying as I write these words.

Because I keep imagining that man, Kenn’s Dad, forty years after the war, looking down at his dinner.

The war was over.

But Guadalcanal was still there.

On a plate of rice.

Thank you for your service, Sir.

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