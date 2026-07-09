ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
10h

Most "isms" are self serving and self perpetuating and Islamism is no different and in fact is one of the worst perpetrators of "my way or the highway" philosophy or in their case join me, pay a tithe or die. It is a virulent virus that invades and infects, either via invasion or in this case invitation. Since the west is militarily strong the elite have opted to allow the vampire into the home to destroy from within.

The global elite, using the WEF globally and the American democrat controlled uniparty in the US, have charted a course of destroying nationalism and replacing it with open border multi-culturalism, and Islam is one of the vectors they use and mistakenly believe they can control.

The western elite brought us the EU and open borders to kill nationalism, white culture and invite foreign sub cultures that refuse to assimilate and integrate and breed the indiginous populations out of their inherited primacy.

Britain has gone so far as to allow the multi cultural practice of Islam based rape gangs to exist unpunished and in fact has imprisoned over 12,000 people for speaking out against this evil trend.

Islam is an aberrant global conquest "ism" not a religion as it is purported to be by the globalists who want to use it as the "hostile takeover" tool, thinking they can control its adherents if they can control the mullahs, just as they have co-opted the Anglican Church and the globalist Pope.

It is a suicide pact, death wish and Americans are oblivious to the fact that our "leaders" are controlled by these global elites, and like them have become the enemy of our Constitution, our sovereignty, our culture and our freedom by supporting this multi culturalism/ DEI national self immolation.

Reply
Share
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
10h

Those bastards only care about themselves.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture