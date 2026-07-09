The Al-Aqsa Mosque, built between the 7th and 8th centuries, is today a landmark in Israel’s capital Jerusalem.

Yesterday I wrote about Istanbul’s name and its surprising Greek origins.

That inevitably led me back to one of the city’s most famous landmarks:

Hagia Sophia.

And to a question few people seem willing to ask.

President Erdogan frequently speaks about the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Israeli capital Jerusalem.

He condemns any perceived threat to the site.

He presents himself as a defender of Islamic heritage.

Fair enough.

Religious sites matter.

Sacred places matter.

History matters.

Which is why a simple question comes to mind:

Would Erdogan accept the reverse?

Hagia Sophia was not an ordinary church.

For nearly a thousand years, it stood at the very heart of Eastern Christianity.

Built under Emperor Justinian I in the 6th century, it served as the cathedral of the Byzantine Empire and one of the most important Christian temples on Earth.

For centuries, Christians looked toward Hagia Sophia with the same reverence that Muslims reserve for some of their holiest sites.

Then came 1453.

The Ottoman Empire, under Sultan Mehmed II, conquered Constantinople.

Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque.

Centuries later, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk made a different decision.

Seeking to build a modern republic, he transformed Hagia Sophia into a museum.

The building became a symbol of both the Judeo-Christian and Islamic civilizations that had shaped the city.

Then, in 2020, President Erdogan reversed Ataturk’s policy and restored Hagia Sophia’s status as a mosque.

He recently commemorated the 573rd anniversary of the conquest of Constantinople by praying there.

That is Turkey’s sovereign decision.

But it raises an obvious question.

Imagine the reverse scenario.

Imagine Israel announcing tomorrow that the Al-Aqsa Mosque would cease functioning as a mosque and become a synagogue.

Imagine Israeli leaders arguing that sovereignty over Jerusalem justified the change.

Imagine Jewish prayers replacing Muslim prayers in one of Islam’s holiest sites.

How would President Erdogan react?

How would the broader Islamic world react?

Would they calmly accept the decision?

Would they argue that modern political authority makes such transformations legitimate?

Would they celebrate it as a sovereign right?

We all know the answer.

The reaction would be immediate.

Global.

Passionate.

Violent.

Which brings us back to the principle involved.

If Muslims expect the world to respect the religious significance of Al-Aqsa, that expectation is entirely understandable.

But Christians can reasonably ask why the same logic should not apply to Hagia Sophia.

Consistency matters.

Either sacred places deserve special consideration regardless of who controls them politically, or they do not.

The same principle cannot apply one way in Jerusalem and another way in Istanbul.

That is not consistency.

That is a double standard.

History is complicated.

Conquests happened.

Empires rose and fell.

Religious buildings changed hands.

But if modern leaders invoke sacred heritage when defending one holy site while dismissing it regarding another—they should not be surprised when observers notice the contradiction.

Because principles mean very little if they apply only to other people.

Considered the epitome of Byzantine architecture, from its dedication in 360 until 1453, Hagia Sophia served as the Christian cathedral of Constantinople in the Byzantine liturgical tradition. From 1453, it served as a mosque, having its minarets added soon after.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.