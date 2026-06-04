ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
7h

Yes correct 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

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Gwen Goldsberry's avatar
Gwen Goldsberry
4h

Does it take that long to create more fake democrat ballots? That's what they did when Biden "won"!

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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