In 2024, Maine Democrats retained control of the State House, State Senate, Governorship, constitutional offices, and the state Judiciary.

One party effectively controlled the entire institutional structure of state government while many Mainers simultaneously felt that:

the economy was deteriorating,

public safety was declining,

illegal immigration concerns were growing,

and public confidence in institutions was eroding.

Now, in 2026, control of the Legislature and the Blaine House—the Governor’s residence and office—are all once again up for grabs, possibly by razor-thin margins.

And that is precisely why election integrity and public confidence matter so profoundly.

This debate should not even be partisan.

I say this not merely as a voter, but as someone who organized, monitored, and supervised elections internationally under the standards of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the democracy and election-monitoring arm of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe—an organization in which the United States has been a participating state since 1975.

In many countries operating under robust international election standards, election systems are designed around one overriding principle:

public confidence must be based on immediate, visible, and verifiable transparency.

Voter rolls must be aggressively maintained.

Identity verification must be considered normal.

Chain-of-custody procedures must be tightly monitored.

Vote-counting systems must remain transparent, auditable, and trusted by the public.

Equally important, results are generally expected to emerge quickly enough to preserve public confidence and avoid prolonged uncertainty that fuels suspicion and political destabilization.

By contrast, many Americans today increasingly question whether our own systems still meet the standards we routinely encouraged other nations to adopt.

These are not “European standards” alone.

They are standards we Americans helped build, promote, and implement internationally since the Cold War era.

In Maine, concerns continue to exist regarding:

unclean voter rolls,

duplicate registrations,

deceased voters remaining listed,

former residents still appearing on rolls,

broad mail voting with weak verification mechanisms,

and the absence of voter ID requirements.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows—who oversees elections—is herself running for Governor.

Healthy democracies are supposed to avoid precisely these kinds of conflict-of-interest situations because legitimacy depends not only on fairness itself, but on the visible appearance of fairness.

In much of the democratic world, the idea of conducting elections without reliable voter identity verification would be viewed as unserious—to say the least. Across Europe and many other democracies, showing identification to vote is generally considered a basic prerequisite for procedural safeguards—not “voter suppression.”

Democratic legitimacy depends not only on access to voting, but also on public confidence that each ballot corresponds to an actual eligible voter.

This is not about rejecting democracy.

It is about protecting it.

Because when elections are decided by margins of dozens of votes while major procedural concerns remain unresolved, public trust inevitably deteriorates.

And once citizens lose trust in electoral legitimacy itself, democratic systems slowly begin corroding from within.

This problem is not unique to Maine.

Similar concerns regarding voter-roll maintenance, mail-ballot verification, transparency, and public confidence have increasingly emerged across multiple American states in recent years.

That should concern every serious citizen regardless of political affiliation.

America is the greatest constitutional republic on Earth.

We deserve election systems that are not merely functional, but unquestionably transparent, credible, auditable, and trusted by the public itself.

Maine Secretary of State Democrat Shenna Bellows poses with President Joe Biden. No comment.

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