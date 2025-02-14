Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been in office since 2018, in coalition with Communists, Hamas supporters and small regional pro-independence parties that have turned Spain into an ungovernable, unreliable partner in the international scene.



“If a man smiles all the time, he’s probably selling something that doesn’t work.” - George Carlin (1937-2008)

“The United States will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship which encourages dependence. Rather, our relationship will prioritize empowering Europe to own responsibility for its own security.” - US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, NATO HQ Brussels, February 12th, 2025.

There’s no photo more painful than this one above showing the absolute shitshow the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington DC was, under the “leadership” of a brain-dead Joe Biden. Abused by his own White House staff, who knew perfectly well that our senile President wasn’t at all capable of even holding a coherent five minute conversation with any of the Allies present at the summit, and looked upon with scorn by the international leaders that could not believe their eyes when gathered around this man they all knew for years. They had all met Joe Biden being at the top of the US political game at different moments in their careers for the last half century, but they had never expected to see him as bad as he was by July 2024.

The photo above shows Finnish President Alexander Stubb, behind Joe Biden, looking at 46 with straight eyes and a comical grimace, in utter disbelief; while Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, on the left of the image, is looking at Biden with a mixture of sadness and contempt, and French President Emmanuel Macron looks straight at Rama, with the same comical grimace. Biden had just addressed the President of Ukraine as “Vladimir Putin”, in front of all NATO leaders and the TV cameras of the absolute whole world. The journalists at Russia Today HQ in Moscow nearly peed their pants laughing! The face of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, to the right of the image, is literally pathetic…

Those days were over the minute Donald J. Trump took office and took over where he had left it back in January 2021. Time to play seriously again and for everyone to show their cards on the table. If NATO Allies had committed ten years ago to invest a minimum of 2% of their GDP on their own defense capabilities, by 2025, those who hadn’t fulfilled such commitment were being told to get ready to face the music.

Option number 1 for those who still hadn’t upped the ante, was to immediately invest more on their own defense capabilities and show President Trump that they are relevant allies to work with. This was the logic, mature option.

Option number 2, for the smarty-pants leaders in the Alliance, like Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was clear too: cooking the numbers in order to be able to lie to Orange Man while reporting an increase in defense investment that had never actually happened.

Why? and How? You would ask intelligently. Easy. The Pedro Sanchez way. In January 2025, out of the 32 NATO Member States, Spain is the very last one on defense spending, with an admitted 1.28% of the national GDP on this essential portfolio for NATO Allies. Spanish Defense figures have been at the lowest in NATO for many years and that, linked to the fact that the Spanish government since 2018 has been a vocal supporter of the Maduro regime in Venezuela, the Castro regime in Cuba, Hamas in its conflict with Israel, and Communist China (with growing investments in key sectors in Spain), has led many to question now how valuable a NATO Ally Spain actually is.

This is not a critique of Spanish military personnel, who are indeed very appreciated in whichever military operation they deploy to under NATO flag, but it is a severe critique of a Spanish political class that has failed for decades to explain to large swaths of their public opinion why defense spending matters, why NATO matters and why being last in the list of 32 NATO Allies on the defense investment rank is a position unbecoming any nation that wants to be seen as a respectable actor internationally. Spain is also the only NATO Ally currently being territorially threatened by a neighbor, which should make Spaniards wake up too.

Spanish troops parading in Madrid in May 2024. Popular support for the Armed Forces in Spain has always been high in the center to right section of public opinion. The political class is the one that has failed to do their work since 2004, when Conservative Spanish Prime Minister Aznar was replaced by Socialist Prime Minister Zapatero, currently Maduro’s lackey in the international scene.

And so, Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has always treated President Trump with utter disdain since 2018, has decided now to do things his own way. Forget about increasing defense spending and strengthening the situation of the military in Spain. Sanchez has decided to count as “military spending” any investment by any other department of his government that could have the slightest connection with the military, thus making the numbers go up closer to the 2% agreed upon in 2014, while not doing anything or spending a Euro more in defense. You see? The typical Socialist way of doing things without doing anything.

Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would not be able to increase Spanish military spending even if he wanted to, since he tied himself to coalition partners who are Communists rejecting any further military spending. He sold his soul to them in order to be the head of a government Spaniards didn’t actually vote for.

To reach the 2% in military spending agreed upon by NATO Allies ten years ago, Spain would have to spend more than 30 billion Euros per year; 46 billion Euros if it went up to 3% in military spending; and 73 billion Euros if Madrid were to reach the 5% proposed by President Trump. The Socialist-Communist government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says they may reach the already outdated 2% by 2029. Get that? Under him, Madrid has money to support UNRWA, all sort of LGBTQ crazy projects, useless Marxist Unions, Leftist cinema, international development aid of the USAID sort, and other shenanigans… but not for military resources, new weapons systems, better salaries for military personnel, etc…

After being ruled by deluded Leftists for years, NATO Allies like Spain or Belgium find themselves way below the spending threshold agreed in 2014. They both look to reach the 2% level in 4-5 years, but the Trump administration has already stated the line now, in 2025, is at 3%. That’s double what Spain invests today thanks to Sanchez’s mismanagement. Is that a credible, reliable ally? The answer is clear… NATO today is a paper tiger.

There’s another option, more interesting to safeguard US national interests and resources: exit NATO and establish bilateral defense agreements with individual nations that are serious both politically and militarily when it comes to acting internationally. Running after unreliable so-called allies, to tell them to invest on their own national capabilities is absurd. You are either a reliable partner, or you are not. Playing cat and mouse is not serious at this point. And even if a NATO member spends 3% of its GDP on defense, what good does that it make if it’s run by pro-Hamas Leftists, like Spain; bilaterally attached to Iran and Hamas, like Turkey; lacking any serious military capabilities like Croatia, Albania, Montenegro, Slovenia and North Macedonia; or can’t even ensure the protection of its own borders like many allies in Europe, from the UK and Spain to Italy, Greece, Romania or Bulgaria.

It’s time to rethink the validity of NATO, as we reassess which structures to keep within our own US system. Nobody would have believed 3 months ago that we would be turning USAID upside down in February 2025. It is time to do the same with ALL our international entanglements, alliances and partnerships in order to stop wasting our resources in the service of the NeoCon military complex serving other interests rather than exclusively ours.

Despite Spain joining NATO back in 1982, more than 42 years ago, the country is as far to reach the NATO spending standard today as it was back then. Actually worse now than back then, given the how heavily the previous Spanish regime relied on its military capabilities. Since 1982, NATO membership has given the successive Spanish governments the chance to piggyback off US military spending, equipment donation and joint deployment support. The consequences now are pretty dramatic, both for Spain and NATO.

Publicly displayed photo in 2023 Spain, of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez (right) greeting EU Council President Charles Michel, on which Spanish citizens passing by had scratched the faces of both politicians, and had written “SOB” on Sanchez’s forehead, “Traitor” on the side of the image, and had drawn horns over the Prime Minister’s head. Definite signs of love and appreciation by his fellow citizens… wouldn’t you agree?

