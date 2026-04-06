A reader left a sharp, well-written comment on one of my recent posts about ICE.

It was structured, articulate—and deeply misleading.

I replied strongly. Directly. Without hesitation.

But after reflecting on it, I realized something important: winning the argument is not enough.

Because when we write publicly, we are not just responding to one person. We are speaking to everyone else reading the exchange—the observer reader.

And that changes everything.

The goal is not to overpower your opponent. The goal is to expose the weakness of their argument clearly enough that others can see it for themselves.

The comment I was referring to tried to shift the discussion away from a simple fact—an ICE agent saved a child’s life—and into a broader critique of the institution. That’s a common Leftist tactic: move from reality to abstraction, where narratives can be reshaped.

A better response from my side would have stayed focused: acknowledge the concern, then bring the discussion back to the undeniable fact. Calmly. Precisely. Without distraction.

Because strength in argument is not about volume or aggression. It’s about control.

And control is what convinces the observer reader.

That is the lesson masterfully delivered everyday by fellow Substacker Jeffery Mead.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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