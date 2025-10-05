Introduction: Challenging the “Toxic” Narrative

On October 4, 2025, the Tucker Carlson Network ran a piece titled “This Is Unhealthy, But It Can Be Fixed,” arguing that the US–Israel relationship has turned “toxic” and proposing his 4 fixes. That framing has spread beyond Carlson’s audience and hardened into a talking point among critics. As someone who followed Tucker Carlson closely for seven years and who self-identifies as a proud Trump voter, a MAGA Republican, and an “America First” thinker, I find myself in stark disagreement with this claim. My political convictions and my reading of facts lead me to a different conclusion: the US–Israel bond is overwhelmingly beneficial for the United States — strategically, economically, and culturally — and the “toxic” label both misreads reality and sometimes masks less savory motives, including antisemitism.

Why Israel Is Unique for the US

I say this as someone who believes deeply in the Judeo-Christian foundations of American culture. That belief does not imply uncritical partisanship toward any foreign government; it simply means that Israel is unique among nations. Israel is not merely a partner; it is the cradle of Christianity, the homeland of the Jewish people, and a democracy embedded in a difficult neighborhood. Treating the US–Israel relationship as just another bilateral tie — equivalent to relations with any other country — is a category error. The United States benefits from the relationship with Israel in ways that touch on national security, technological leadership, economic competitiveness, and the moral alignment of two essential democratic societies.

Strategic and Security Benefits

Strategically, Israel serves as a dependable ally in a volatile region. The partnership that began in earnest after 1948 has sustained American interests through the Cold War and into a new era of asymmetric threats. Over decades, the US has committed more than $115–130 billion in bilateral assistance to Israel, focused on bridging capability gaps, advancing missile defense, and preserving Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge. That investment has paid dividends: the Israel Defense Forces are one of the world’s most capable militaries, and Israel’s defense industry has become a global exporter of critical technology. Our two countries coordinate regularly through mechanisms such as the Joint Political-Military Group, and we plan and execute joint exercises that increase interoperability and readiness.

US military aid is not a one-way gift; it is a strategic instrument. Through Foreign Military Financing, cooperative missile defense programs (including Iron Dome), Foreign Military Sales cases, and direct commercial sales, the US helps maintain regional stability in a theater where uncontrolled conflict would be far costlier for American interests. Israel’s intelligence, counterterrorism expertise, and battlefield-tested innovations — from unmanned aerial vehicles to precision munitions and missile-defense integration — directly strengthen US security. The War Reserve Stockpile in Israel and long-standing bilateral defense agreements institutionalize rapid response capabilities that protect both nations’ interests.

Economic and Technological Cooperation

The economic and technological partnership is equally consequential. Israel has a highly developed free-market economy driven by a dense cluster of high-technology firms, research institutions, and entrepreneurs. As of 2025, Israel ranks among the world’s leading economies by GDP and innovation metrics; it fields one of the largest concentrations of startups after the United States and the third-most NASDAQ-listed firms after the US and China. Israel’s “Silicon Wadi” rivals Silicon Valley in dynamism, drawing more than 400 multinational R&D centers from companies such as Intel, Microsoft, Apple, Google, IBM, Cisco, and Facebook. Intel’s Israeli teams have been core to many of its microprocessor advances; Google famously acquired the Israeli startup Waze; and Israeli cleantech and water technologies are applied worldwide, strengthening food, water, and energy security.

The data tell a clear story: despite the wars and headlines that often focus on conflict, 2024 was a banner year for Israeli exits and tech investment. Proceeds from Q1–Q3 exits rose substantially from the prior year — a sign of investor confidence and resilience. Israel’s high ratio of scientists and technicians (far higher per capita than many large economies) fuels a sustained pipeline of innovation in AI, cybersecurity, biotech, and other strategic sectors. For the US, access to Israeli innovation is not charity — it is competitive advantage. Joint ventures, transatlantic corporate R&D, and talent flows bolster America’s global technological edge.

Soft Power and Shared Values

Beyond “hard security” and economics, the US–Israel relationship advances “soft security” — the diffusion of norms, education exchanges, medical cooperation, and emergency-response collaboration. Israel’s training of US first responders is a concrete example of how bilateral cooperation saves lives at home. Cultural and academic exchanges strengthen people-to-people ties and create durable goodwill that outlives political disagreements. And while criticisms exist about specific policies, Israel’s democratic credentials matter. According to the 2022 Democracy Index from the Economist Intelligence Unit, Israel ranked 23rd out of 167 countries — ahead of several established democracies and underscoring that it is a functioning democracy with an independent judiciary, pluralistic media, and civil society.

Addressing Human Rights Critiques

These facts do not excuse shortcomings. Israel, like the United States, faces legitimate human rights critiques and must contend with institutional challenges affecting minorities, including Arab citizens, Ethiopian Israelis, and others. Reports from international organizations and US State Department analyses have documented issues that require scrutiny and reform. Acknowledging these problems does not render the entire alliance toxic; rather, it points to the value of engagement. The US is better positioned to promote accountability, legal reform, and improved human-rights outcomes through partnership than through isolation.

The Abraham Accords: A Milestone in Regional Integration

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, represent one of the key elements of the legacy of the first Trump administration, being one of the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in Middle East history. On September 11, 2025, The Washington Institute held a Policy Forum to discuss the accords’ impact five years on, including ongoing hostilities in Gaza and the challenges of Arab-Israeli diplomacy. The panel, featuring former US and Israeli ambassadors, scholars, and journalists, highlighted both achievements and obstacles in advancing regional cooperation.

Economic and Security Coordination

David Makovsky, author of Resilience and Roadblocks: The Abraham Accords at Five Years, emphasized that despite the Gaza war and regional instability, economic and security cooperation among signatories has grown. While public sentiment has paused further normalization — particularly with Saudi Arabia — engagement has continued quietly. Makovsky suggested that US involvement in initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the Negev Forum, alongside nonbelligerency deals with Syria and Lebanon, could expand regional integration. He stressed that unilateral Israeli annexations or forced displacement would threaten the accords’ future. Jerusalem is fully aware of these risks too.

The Importance of Palestinian Resolution

Yael Lempert, former US ambassador to Jordan, noted that the October 7th massacre and the subsequent conflict underscored the deep intertwining of Arab and Israeli strategic interests with the Israeli-Palestinian issue. Arab populations, particularly in Jordan, view Israel through the lens of familial and cultural ties to Palestinians. Progress on normalization, Lempert argued, will remain limited until viable solutions are found for Gaza and the West Bank, hostages are released, and reconstruction and governance frameworks are established.

Sustaining Economic Ties Amid Conflict

Amir Hayek, Israel’s first ambassador to the UAE, highlighted that economic interaction continues to underpin regional cooperation. Bilateral trade between Israel and the UAE has remained robust at around $3.2 billion, and initiatives such as the Israeli-Jordanian water-for-energy project “Project Prosperity” demonstrate ongoing collaboration. Hayek emphasized that preserving the Abraham Accords is critical: temporary disruptions would severely undermine strategic, technological, and trade partnerships across the region. Economic rationalism, competitiveness, and investment in infrastructure are crucial to sustaining these ties.

Adapting to Unprecedented Challenges

Victoria Coates, former deputy national security advisor, pointed to the extraordinary challenges reshaping the Middle East, including the October 7th attack, Gaza war, strikes on Iran, and Israel’s targeted operations against Hamas leadership in Qatar. Despite setbacks, the accords remain intact, and creative initiatives like the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation show the region’s ability to adapt to complex crises. Future normalization could expand to include Central Asian countries, and engagement with Lebanon and Syria could establish nonbelligerency frameworks that stabilize regional dynamics.

Education, Perception, and Long-Term Peace

Ahdeya al-Sayed, a Bahraini journalist and media advisor, underscored that improving Arab-Israeli relations requires more than agreements: it requires changes in public perception through education. Flights and formal exchanges between Bahrain and Israel paused due to conflict, illustrating that normalization must extend beyond governments to populations. Understanding Israel’s security imperatives — including its efforts to defeat Hamas and counter Iranian influence — is essential for sustainable peace and cooperation, key foreign policy goals for the Trump-Vance administration.

The Problem with Rhetoric That Distorts Reality

So why do some prominent voices declare the US–Israel relationship “unhealthy” or “toxic”? In many cases the rhetoric conflates policy disagreements — particularly over settlements or specific military actions — with existential judgments about the relationship itself. But a durable alliance, particularly one rooted in shared democratic values and strategic necessities, naturally involves friction and debate. Disagreement is not toxicity; it is a feature of a mature partnership. Worse, when criticism becomes a vehicle for demonization or when policy critique overlaps with prejudice, it crosses a line. I have watched commentators I once respected shift from policy skepticism to a rhetoric that, in my view, veers into antisemitic tropes.

The Importance of Public Perception

As a conservative who supports America First priorities, I reject the false dichotomy pushed daily by Tucker Carlson and others that loyalty to the US requires rejecting Israel. On the contrary, protecting the Judeo-Christian heritage and cultural cohesion I value is compatible with defending Israel, because Israel is an essential part of that shared heritage. My support for Israel is informed by my American patriotism, not partisanship. A strong alliance with Israel helps the US preserve its cultural and geopolitical interests, from promoting religious freedom to countering regimes and movements that intrinsically threaten the West.

One of the most effective ways to undermine a country is to erode its standing in the court of public opinion abroad — to shift narratives so that a nation’s strengths are forgotten and its flaws become the only thing that matters. When the public conversation about Israel centers only on conflict and controversy, it becomes easier for influencers, commentators and policymakers to neglect cooperation that yields clear American benefits.

Conclusion: Defending a Mature and Beneficial Alliance

If the US intends to preserve its global edge, it must keep the US–Israel relationship healthy by doing what mature allies do: criticize where criticism is warranted, but also highlight cooperation, mutual gains, and shared values. This means continuing to invest in joint security programs that protect American lives, sustaining research and development partnerships that accelerate American innovation, and using diplomatic channels to press for reforms where human-rights concerns persist. It also means calling out rhetoric that reduces a complex, multi-faceted partnership to a simplistic claim of toxicity — particularly when that rhetoric is intertwined with prejudice.

Israel is far more than a foreign partner. It is a unique strategic, technological, religious and cultural asset. From security and counterterrorism to innovation, education, and diplomacy, the United States benefits from this strategic relationship every single day. Claiming otherwise ignores the evidence and the stakes; it also puts our country in danger. The US–Israel alliance is a durable, productive, and mutually reinforcing bond — and America is both unquestionably and definitely stronger for it.

Don’t let the voices that tell you otherwise fool you.

Am Yisrael Chai!