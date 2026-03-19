A thoughtful question from ForeignLocal reader Marc Flood: why hadn’t President Trump involved Kurdish forces in a broader confrontation with the Ayatollahs inside Iran?

It’s a strategic, sensitive question—and one that deserves a careful answer. Please, correct me, Marc, if I framed it the wrong way.

I want to be mindful in addressing it.

The Kurdish people have endured immense hardship over the past century (and more). From the aftermath of World War I to more recent conflicts, they have faced genocidal persecution, displacement, and political fragmentation across the region. Kurdish fighters have also stood alongside American forces for years, proving themselves disciplined, capable, and often remarkably loyal partners in difficult campaigns.

That record deserves recognition.

But strategy is not only about capability. It is about alignment.

Kurdish militias—whether in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere—operate within complex local realities. Their priorities are shaped first and foremost by Kurdish interests: autonomy, security, and long-standing grievances. That is entirely understandable.

Yet it also means their objectives would not necessarily align with those of the United States, Israel, other Arab partner states in the region or even a future Free Iran.

Introducing them into a direct confrontation with the Ayatollahs’ regime could have broadened the conflict, drawn in additional actors, and created new fronts driven by overlapping—and sometimes competing—agendas.

In volatile regions, adding capable forces is not always stabilizing. It can multiply unpredictability.

Activating “the enemy of my enemy” is not always the smartest move.

Sometimes, restraint is strategy.

And sometimes, the hardest decision is not who to bring into a fight—but who to keep out of it.

Who, when and why are key factors indeed.

As General George S. Patton understood, leadership is not about using every available force, but about using the right force, at the right time, for the right objective.

P.S. If you enjoy the ForeignLocal posts, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support means a lot and helps keep these stories coming. Thank you!