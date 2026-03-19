ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Marc Flood's avatar
Marc Flood
6h

You got my right Foreign. You also did a great job explaining why NOT to involve the Kurds at this time. Thank you.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
6h

What about the possibility of Israeli ground troops? If the local population is on their side, it seems that they could be effective at eliminating the IRGC. Why has that not yet happened?

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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