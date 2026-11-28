Cleveland-Cliffs will invest $1 billion upgrading its blast furnace and other steel infrastructure in Middletown, Ohio, over the next four years, the company said in August 2026. Nothing like this would have happened without the Trump tariffs Democrats so vocally attacked.

I was recently looking at which countries are the world’s largest exporters and importers of steel.

That’s when something struck me.

Countries that export massive quantities of steel also import massive quantities of steel.

That made very little sense to me.

If you’re producing enough steel to sell millions of tons abroad, why are you simultaneously buying millions of tons of steel from somebody else?

Why not simply use more of your own?

What was I missing?

Turkey provided a perfect example.

In 2025, Turkey was the sixth-largest steel exporter in the world, shipping 17.5 million tons abroad.

It was also the fifth-largest importer, bringing in 19.8 million tons.

Read that again.

Turkey actually imported more steel than it exported.

But before we Americans start wondering what on Earth the Turks are doing, perhaps we should look at ourselves.

The United States does it too.

America exported 7.1 million tons of steel in 2025—and imported 23.9 million tons.

In fact, the US was the world’s second-largest steel importer. It also produced an enormous 81.9 million tons of crude steel.

So now my question became even more interesting.

Make steel. Export steel. Import steel.

Why?

The first thing I hadn’t properly appreciated is that steel isn’t simply steel.

Construction companies need products such as reinforcing bar. Carmakers and appliance manufacturers need various types of flat steel. Other industries require particular grades, dimensions and coatings.

A country can therefore produce enormous quantities of one kind of steel while needing to import another.

Think cars. America can export Fords while importing BMWs without anyone asking why we don’t simply keep the Fords.

But there’s more.

Price matters. Transportation matters. Energy costs matter. Global overcapacity matters. Sometimes imported steel can simply be cheaper than domestically produced alternatives.

Turkey provides a fascinating example again. Its steel industry has complained about imports competing with domestic production, particularly from Russia and China. At the same time, Turkey’s enormous steelmaking industry operates well below its total production capacity.

And Turkey imports huge quantities of scrap metal, melts it in electric-arc furnaces, turns it into steel—and sells some of that steel abroad.

Suddenly the paradox begins to disappear.

Turkey isn’t necessarily loading its steel onto one ship while another arrives carrying exactly the same stuff.

Different steel. Different prices. Different customers. Different purposes.

I started with Turkey.

Then I discovered America was doing it too.

At that point, perhaps the problem wasn’t the steel industry.

Perhaps the problem was that I didn’t understand steel.

Apparently, steel isn’t just steel.

I didn’t know that recently.

Now I do.

The whole exercise also left me thinking about politicians.

If I could look at those steel figures and completely miss what was happening underneath them, how often does the same thing happen to people making decisions about industries they have never worked in and livelihoods they have never lived?

Too many politicians seem to me to move from universities, law, government or politics itself into positions where they suddenly make decisions about manufacturing, agriculture, energy, trade and a hundred other subjects whose daily realities they may never have experienced.

And their decisions have consequences for people who have.

That may also help explain something I have long found interesting about President Trump. Before entering politics, Orange Man spent decades primarily in business rather than climbing the traditional political ladder. His first elected office was President of the United States.

Whatever one thinks of his individual decisions, that background helps explain why he often approaches questions differently from politicians formed entirely within the political system.

He doesn’t think like a traditional politician because, in a very real sense, he wasn’t one.

I happen to think America should be grateful for that.

Indeed.

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