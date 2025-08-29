1914 German illustration depicting the uniforms of the Montenegrin Royal Army at the start of WWI. (Photo: laststandonzombieisland.com).

“Why is Europe so avid for war? After eighty-odd years of serving as the world’s tourism theme park, languishing in their cafes, maybe they forgot what war is like. The New York Times reports: Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union would fortify Ukraine with economic and military aid, aiming to turn it into “a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders.” This requires you to fall for the fake idea that Russia seeks to invade western Europe. Notice how much the EU acts like America’s Democratic Party — projecting its own hostile fantasies on its adversaries.” - James Howard Kunstler from Clusterfuck Nation

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not allow US President and Vice President Donald Trump and J.D. Vance to insult and humiliate him and left the Oval Office in the White House. His action was welcomed primarily by European officials.” CdM news website, Montenegro.

Europe was a collection of functioning countries (with the usual exceptions) by the time WWI started 111 years ago, more or less. Today, Europe is a shadow of itself. Likewise, NATO made sense in 1950, right after it was created. Today, it is another circus, a shadow of what it once was.

The headlines and news reports in Europe, about the developments last week after the visit of Le Petit Dictateur Zelenskyy to the White House, match for the most part the one above from Montenegrin news site CdM. The heroic Ukrainian leader, standing his ground against horrible Trump and Vance, who wanted to insult and humiliate him…

Former Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, the Honorary President of the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro, the local version of the Democrat Party in the US, went so far as to say that “the war against Ukraine is also a war against democratic Europe, its system of values and its unity. Europe will either stand even stronger in the defense of Ukraine, in the defense of peace in the world, international law and multilateralism, or it will lose the essence of its existence.”

To put things into context, the Republic of Montenegro -with little more than 623,000 inhabitants and 5,333 square miles (slightly bigger than the US state of Rhode Island)- joined NATO in 2017. Its military capabilities are nonexistent, and its political system is a mess, with 4 different Prime Ministers since 2020, constant changes in government, rampant organized crime, massive corruption and no remarkable industry other than tourism. Montenegro is pretty much a failed state. But it is a NATO member and a candidate to join the paralyzed European Union. It is supposed to be a country in transition, though it isn’t clear when or where such transition starts or ends, in this little paradise for money laundering, where the Euro was adopted as national currency outside the EU back in 2002.

Grandstanding and talking about defending European democracy, when the situation in your own country is such a mess, sounds like a joke, doesn’t it? Pretty much like the standard talking points of Democrat politicians in the US.

The statement by this Montenegrin leader reminded me of the glorious moment back in 2022, when NATO Ally Croatia, Montenegro’s neighbor to the north, reacted to the “unprovoked” Russian invasion of Ukraine, by threatening Moscow with sending TEN SOLDIERS of the Croatian Army to join NATO’s Rapid Response Force.

According to Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic back in February 2022, “the 10 Croatian soldiers would be part of the NATO’s ‘Very High Readiness Joint Task Force’ (VJTF) within the Alliance’s Response Force. That means that they will be ready within a few days.”

Having ten soldiers ready in a few days is certainly a historical feat. Ukraine and Europe’s democracy have nothing to fear. Diversity is our strength, and NATO is seriously a force to be reckoned with. Should we laugh or should we cry?

Joe sniffing Zelenskyy’s hair in the Oval Office, back in September 2023. The good old days, when billions flowed from the US Treasury to Kiev, and then partly back to the DNC coffers… Who doesn’t miss those days? (Photo: Reuters).

My humble advice to the Trump-Vance White House: end this pathetic show already. Exit NATO and establish bilateral defense cooperation agreements with the friendly nations that take things seriously. Yes, exactly those few still out there who put their money where their mouths are. Those who are not run by Socialists and Communists, Islamists and Antisemites. The time of permanent alliances with the weak European countries of today is definitely over.

This is specially pressing when the Europeans have turned NATO into something it actually isn’t supposed to be. Just yesterday, NATO HQ Brussels reported that on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, yesterday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte received the Chairman of German Conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Friedrich Merz, at NATO Headquarters, in Brussels. Merz’s party was the most voted one at the last election in Germany in February 2025. Of course, there was not to be any media opportunity.

Let that sink in! What on Earth is the NATO Secretary General doing meeting the Head of a German parliamentary group? Is NATO now getting officially involved in the internal politics of the Allies? Really? Please, President Trump, just get us out of this surrealist circus asap.

US President Barack Obama (right) at the 2012 G-20 summit in Mexico, happily chatting with his friend Russian President Vladimir Putin, who back then wasn’t apparently as bad, though Dems today say he was always the worst, except when he chatted happily with their ‘God’, Barack Obama. Then-Secretary-of-State Killary, was somewhere around playing the balalaika!