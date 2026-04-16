ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
8h

👏👏👏 This history major and history buff salute you, Foreign Local for this terrific piece that reminds us of an important truth, without understanding our history, we can’t understand the present! Without it, we have no sense of who we are or where we come from! We have no understanding of context or past precedent. All of that is most important. This is because we can grasp things better, react faster and make better, more informed decisions. We need a more historically literate public in this country and people need to understand that most things in American and human history, are not black or white.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Jamie Ube's avatar
Jamie Ube
8h

Great article, even poetic!! If only we could make the uneducated see the value of knowing our history!!

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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