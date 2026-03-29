There is a growing trend pushed by Marxists of attacking the United States using distorted or incomplete history. Claims are made, narratives are pushed, and too often they go unanswered—not because they are correct (they certainly aren’t), but because many people simply don’t know enough history to respond.

That’s the real problem. And we’re letting ourselves and America down.

History is not a boring choice. It isn’t a luxury either. It is not something reserved just for academics or enthusiasts.

It is the foundation of understanding who we are, how we got here, and why our unique institutional framework exists. Without knowing history, people become vulnerable to manipulation, slogans, and half-truths presented as facts.

Consider one simple example. The early English settlers who established the original 13 colonies did not arrive randomly. Most came seeking religious freedom—the ability to live according to their beliefs without persecution. That principle became embedded in the American system as the freedom to practice faith without state coercion—within the constitutional and cultural framework that defined the limits of that freedom at the time of our Nation’s founding.

If you don’t know that, it becomes easy for others to tell you today that faith and freedom have nothing to do with America’s origins.

History is our best early warning system. It helps us recognize patterns, avoid past mistakes, and challenge narratives that don’t hold up under scrutiny.

Narratives aimed at undermining the legitimacy of the United States of America.

History gives us the tools to think clearly—and to push back when necessary.

A society that forgets its history loses its ability to defend itself—not just physically, but intellectually.

Knowing history isn’t about the past. It’s about not being misled in the present.

In the end, it is about protecting our very own future, that of our children, and of America.

If you want to better understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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