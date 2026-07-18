ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
5h

Foreign Local,

I always enjoy your insights on the articles you write. Thank you.

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
4h

If you watched any political advertisements before elections you may have noticed that the ads were high on emotional thinking, lack of specific facts, and generally aimed at working on the emotional and fear related parts of your thinking. In fact it seems that thinking is out much of the time, it's all about bending the emotions of the populace so as to maximize one's chances in the political battlefield.

This trend could be at least partially reversed by fostering training in, and a culture of, critical thinking. Is there a lack of critical thinking in our general populace, and if so is it intentional? You can be sure that those with real power might be disinclined to want the peasants able to truly critique their every move, but then they want competent workers.

Be sure to pick up your hand held calculator whenever numbers are involved. Reporters have a way of spewing out numerically based talking points without bothering with the simplest calculator checking.

https://drp314.substack.com/p/critical-thinking

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