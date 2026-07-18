Every so often, it is worth explaining what ForeignLocal is—and what it is not.

Some readers arrived here because of articles about American politics.

Others because of history.

Some because of commentary on current international events.

Others because they stumbled across a story about a forgotten explorer, an ancient city name, a Crusader castle, or even a 4,000-year-old beer receipt.

At first glance, these topics don’t seem related.

But let me assure you—they are.

ForeignLocal was created around a simple idea:

The world becomes more interesting when we understand the stories behind the headlines.

Sometimes that means discussing wars, elections, diplomacy, and international affairs.

Other times it means exploring why Istanbul is called Istanbul.

Or why a Spanish military badge connects ancient Egypt, Poland, Britain, and Spain.

Why Americans today react the way we react to different challenges and events.

Or why a Crusader fortress still appears in military headlines nine centuries after it was built.

Even why a certain military gear speaks volumes about its time.

The common thread is curiosity—and the certainty that everything is somehow interconnected, as part of our human adventure on Earth. Under God.

History.

Culture.

Politics.

Human nature.

ForeignLocal exists because I believe these subjects should not be locked inside universities, think tanks, or specialist publications.

As I used to tell my students at Loyola University—they belong to you.

The world is interconnected—and you partly own it.

A place name, a castle, a movie, a president, a forgotten explorer, or a current conflict often reveal much more than they first appear to.

And if you think those things do not affect us here in America, think twice.

That is why some weeks you will find serious articles about international affairs.

Other weeks you may find a piece asking whether Weekend at Bernie’s is the stupidest movie ever made.

Both belong here.

Because understanding the world requires more than following the news cycle.

It requires understanding the people, cultures, histories, ideas, and absurdities that shape it.

ForeignLocal is not about telling readers what to think.

It is about encouraging them to think.

To question assumptions.

To discover connections.

To remain curious—above all.

And perhaps to leave each article knowing something they did not know before.

If that sounds worthwhile to you, I would ask a simple favor.

Share a ForeignLocal article with a friend.

Not necessarily because you agree with every opinion expressed here.

But because curiosity is contagious.

And the more people who are willing to explore the world with an open mind, the better our conversations become.

Thank you for reading.

And thank you for being part of this journey.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.