Famous podcaster Alvin Lui (left) poses recently with the management team of US company Arctic Bridge LLC.

Victorian-era British philosopher, writer and historian Thomas Carlyle wrote once that symbols are so important for us because “it is through symbols that man consciously or unconsciously lives, works and has his being”. And yes, Carlyle was right. We live through symbols and one of them is definitely the tie as a key element of our attire.

Funny enough, in 2015, British business magnate, investor and philanthropist Sir Richard Branson (yes, the owner of the Virgin Group) wrote on his own blog that “wearing ties is one of the most pointless traditions of the Western world”.

Well, Sir, what can I say? I most certainly disagree… but do you know why we wear ties today?

The modern necktie, so much used on a daily basis in the Western world, despite Sir Richard Branson’s respectable criticism, traces back to the time of the Thirty Years’ War (1618-1648) when Croatian troops -under French command, from the Habsburg region known as the Croatian Military Frontier- aroused the interest of the Parisians by wearing their traditional small, colorful knotted neckerchiefs during their parades in the French capital.

Due to the slight difference between the Croatian word for Croats, Hrvati, and the French word, Croates, the garment gained the name “cravat” (“cravate” in French).

Changing of the Guard of Honor in Zagreb (Croatia) by the ‘Cravat Regiment’, a parade formation wearing the 17th Century Croatian soldiers’ uniform from which the modern-day necktie evolved.

Impressed at the sight of these Croatian soldiers marching in Paris, the French boy-king Louis XIV began wearing a lace cravat about 1646, when he was seven, thus setting the rule for French nobility... and the world thereafter for centuries to come. This new article of clothing started a fashion craze not only in France, and soon all over Europe both men and women started wearing pieces of fabric around their necks.

From its introduction by the French king, men wore neckties that took a large amount of time and effort to arrange. These cravats were often tied in place by cravat strings, arranged neatly and tied in a bow.

HM Louis XIV, King of France. Known as Louis the Great or the Sun King, he reigned from 1638 to 1715.

The cravats became yet another symbol of a man’s wealth and position. Today, there are possibly as many tie-lovers as there are tie-haters. I do definitely side with the tie-lovers camp, while many -some in high ranking state positions- look to make political statements by eradicating the tie from their wardrobes.

Luckily in life the best option many times is ‘to each his own’, but I tend to remember the words of 19th Century British author Oscar Wilde when he said that “a well-tied tie is the first serious step in life for a man”.

Sir Richard Branson laughs as he cuts the tie of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, in June 2015.

Going back to boy-king Louis XIV in mid 17th Century France, I must confess that I am truly puzzled when I think of the fact that today there is a huge clothing production industry in countries like the US, UK, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico or China -just to name a few- making millions of ties to sell in the Western world every year… simply because a young king in Paris liked the look of a regiment of Croatian soldiers as they marched past his window in 1646.

Don’t tell me it is not truly fascinating…