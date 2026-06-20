Recently over lunch with two dear friends, Dave and Kelly, we somehow ended up discussing Brussels sprouts.

Dave did not enjoy them very much.

I did.

And somewhere between laughter, prayer, gifts, and a wonderful meal, a simple question emerged:

Why exactly are they called Brussels sprouts?

Are they actually from Belgium?

As it turns out, yes—more or less.

Brussels sprouts were cultivated extensively around the area of Brussels as early as the Middle Ages, particularly during the 13th century. Farmers near the city developed the small cabbage-like vegetable because it was hardy, nutritious, and ideal for cooler northern European climates.

By the 18th century, the vegetable had become so associated with the region that it eventually carried the city’s name across Europe and later across the Atlantic.

And suddenly something fascinating happens.

A side dish on an American lunch plate quietly connects:

medieval farmers near Brussels,

European agricultural traditions,

Atlantic trade,

migration,

food culture,

and modern American life.

Civilization often works exactly like that.

We imagine history as giant wars, revolutions, treaties, and empires.

But much of human continuity actually survives through smaller things:

recipes,

words,

customs,

architecture,

music,

family traditions,

and even vegetables whose names outlive the worlds that created them.

A simple Brussels sprout therefore carries centuries of history hidden inside an ordinary meal.

And honestly, that may be one of the most beautiful things about curiosity itself.

The world constantly whispers connections to us:

between continents,

between generations,

between civilizations,

between ordinary life and forgotten history.

Most people simply move too fast to notice.

My grandfather used to say:

“Everything exudes information, but we must be receptive to it.”

He was right.

Sometimes even a Brussels sprout can tell a story about civilization—are you ready to pick it up?

View of the center of Brussels, Belgium.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.