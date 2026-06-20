ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

Hey great post buddy but to be honest after seeing that rape gang report and that the UK allowed that shit to happen i don't want nothing to do with anything European.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
6h

I like them sautéed in a cast iron skillet, bacon, white pepper & molasses drizzle at the end.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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