On the morning of July 1st, 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg began under a sky thick with summer haze. Union cavalry under Brigadier General John Buford had taken position on the ridges west of town, anticipating the arrival of Confederate forces advancing from the northwest. As the first shots rang out around 7:30AM, the clash quickly escalated, drawing in more troops from both sides. Confederate General Henry Heth’s Division engaged Buford’s cavalry near McPherson Ridge, triggering a fierce and chaotic struggle that would grow into one of the most pivotal battles of the American Civil War, our Civil War. The quiet Pennsylvania town, previously untouched by the horrors of war, braced for the thunder of artillery, the clash of rifles, and the grim toll of what would become a three-day ordeal.

The battle, won by the Union, is widely considered the Civil War’s turning point, leading to an ultimate victory of the Union and the preservation of our Nation. The Battle of Gettysburg was the bloodiest battle of both the Civil War and of any battle in American military history to date, claiming over 50,000 combined casualties. Union Major General George Meade’s Army of the Potomac defeated attacks by Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, halting Lee’s invasion of the North and forcing his retreat.

Hopefully, despite the efforts of our domestic enemies to erase our History, you have heard about the Gettysburg Address by President Lincoln on November 19, 1863. If your kids haven’t heard of it at school nowadays it’s because that speech is one of the most iconic ones in American history.

Spoken at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania -just months after the bloody battle- Abraham Lincoln’s brief, 272-word speech redefined the purpose of the Civil War. Rather than focusing on victory or vengeance, Lincoln emphasized national unity, respect for our fellow citizens’ bravery, and the enduring principles of our democracy. He honored the fallen not simply for their sacrifice, but as part of a larger struggle to ensure that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Though modest in length, the address profoundly shaped America’s national identity and its understanding of the national struggle for American liberty and justice.

“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate—we can not consecrate—we can not hallow—this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Dead Union soldiers of the 24th Michigan Infantry killed during the Battle of Gettysburg. The 24th Michigan was one of the regiments of the famous Iron Brigade, one of the best units of the Army of the Potomac. The experienced Iron Brigade was so decimated at Gettysburg that it ceased to exist. The 24th Michigan lost 80% of its men (399 out of 496).

The losses at Gettysburg were even higher than those at the Battle of Cedar Mountain (Virginia), in 1862. There, Union forces under Major General Nathaniel P. Banks attacked Confederate forces under Major General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, as the Confederates marched on Culpeper Court House to forestall a Union advance into central Virginia. Unlike a year later in Gettysburg, after nearly being driven from the field in the early part of the battle, a Confederate counterattack broke the Union lines resulting in a Confederate victory near Cedar Mountain.

The Union losses were astounding. One of the fallen that day was Lieutenant Charles Colley of Gray (Maine). Upon hearing of his death, his family requested that his body be sent up north to Maine to be given proper burial. But when his casket arrived in the tiny town of Gray, his relatives found that inside it were the remains of an unknown Confederate soldier. What to do? They looked at each other, wondering, surprised. Well, we shall do what we would have expected our Southern foes to do. After all, we are all fellow Americans.

And so, in the fall of 1862, the relatives of fallen Union Lieutenant Charles Colley from Gray (Maine), carried the casket with the remains of the unknown Confederate soldier all the way to the local cemetery, where their ancestors and dead relatives were buried. As if he was simply one more member of their family, they dug the grave and buried the unknown Confederate soldier there. They placed a gravestone dedicated to him, their Stranger, and they placed beside his tomb a couple of small Confederate flags.

Today, 163 years later, nobody knows where the remains of Maine Lieutenant Charles Colley are, but the Confederate grave in the Gray cemetery is still there, with the gravestone dedicated to the Stranger, the unknown Confederate soldier, guarded by the small Confederate flags. And I can only look in awe, and feel the greatest respect for those Mainers, those Americans, who did that in the middle of our Civil War. If that doesn’t show you that the bond that unites us is far stronger than anything else, stronger than the effort of our enemies -foreign and domestic- to divide us, you are missing a key part of who we are as Americans.

Think about this. Thank God for all preceding Americans who lived, died and did all they could for our country. Say the pledge of allegiance. And enjoy the absolute pleasure and honor of being a United States citizen. Don’t take what we have for granted a minute more. Amen.