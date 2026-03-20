ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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glindarayepix's avatar
glindarayepix
8h

How could anyone possibly figure this one out, in the fog of one of the foggiest wars ever and a century after the fact? Still, it’s a great story. And I always thought it was so sad and unfair that the heroic Red Baron died, while his competitor, der dicke Hermann Goring, survived and prospered in a career of mass murder. History lives by no rules.

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