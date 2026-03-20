*Note: This is the 300th post published on the ForeignLocal Substack! Thanks to all readers and very especially to the paid subscribers that decisively help to make this happen.

Baron Manfred von Richthofen was born in 1892 into the Prussian nobility, and grew up riding horses across family estates. He likely never imagined he would one day become a legend of warfare in the first era of aerial combat.

Flying a red fighter plane in the Imperial German Air Service, Richthofen quickly earned the nickname the Red Baron. By 1918 he had scored 80 victories, the most famous ace of World War I. Allied pilots dreaded spotting his crimson aircraft.

Yet the final chapter of his story unfolded far from his Prussian past.

On April 21st, 1918, Richthofen pursued a Royal Air Force plane over the Somme River in France. Canadian pilot Captain Roy Brown attacked from above and was officially credited with shooting the German ace down.

Modern research tells a different story. Ballistics evidence and eyewitness accounts suggest that a ground-based shot from Australian Sergeant Cedric Popkin, firing a Vickers machine gun, caused the fatal wound that killed Richthofen.

A Prussian nobleman, a Canadian pilot, and an Australian gunner—all briefly connected in France by one extraordinary moment of history.

The Red Baron, once the terror of the skies, was likely brought down not by a Royal Air Force ace, but by a soldier of the First Australian Imperial Force on the ground, thousands of miles from his childhood estates.

War has a way of uniting distant lives in unexpected ways. Don’t you think?

P.S. If you enjoy the ForeignLocal posts, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support means a lot and helps keep these stories coming. Thank you!