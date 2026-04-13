ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Peter Samuel's avatar
Peter Samuel
1h

Great points you have put forward in writing. Those who have critical thinking skills will realise that those points are great and truthful. Others will be furious and frustrated.

Remember that so many were saying how Netanyahu did not have a good plan ? Now what 🤷🏽‍♂️ they are all very silent about Gaza. Because even Tony Blair is not able to get Hamas to surrender and not one country will send troops to disarm them.

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4 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
2h

Yep…nailed it👍

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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