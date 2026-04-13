Yesterday, I saw a photo from protests in Israel.

One sign read:

“Netanyahu is Trump’s dog.”

Interesting.

Because in the United States, we are told the exact opposite—

that President Trump is controlled by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Same two men.

Same certainty.

Completely opposite claims.

So which one is it?

They can’t both be true.

Unless truth is not the point.

Unless the narrative simply shifts depending on the crowd.

Another sign read:

“War without an exit strategy is national suicide.”

It sounds clever.

It isn’t.

No serious war in history began with a clear exit strategy.

When World War II started in 1939, no one knew how it would end.

Victory was not planned on a whiteboard.

It was fought for—step by step, year by year.

For a very long time.

Demanding certainty at the start of war is not wisdom.

It is a way to paralyze action.

And to attack leadership no matter what it achieves.

Because that is the pattern.

Oppose.

Contradict.

Undermine.

No matter the facts.

No matter the outcome.

In Israel.

In America.

Across the Western world.

Different slogans.

Same behavior.

The question is no longer whether these arguments make sense.

It is why they are made in the first place.

And who benefits from them.

Because it isn’t us.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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