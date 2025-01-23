(Photo: Getty Images)

“A politician is a fellow who will lay down your life for his country.” - Mary Louise Cecilia “Texas” Guinan (1884 – 1933).

Throughout time, all over the world, in all different political systems, there have always been certain political figures who showed utter disdain for the public, for the people they had sworn to serve. US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is one of them.

On January 21st, 2025, the day after the Trump-Vance administration was sworn into office and 47 started issuing the much expected, needed and applauded litany of Executive Orders bringing sanity back to our broken political system, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries decided to solemnly warn the GOP, its members in the US Congress, and most directly the millions of US voters who ended the Biden-Harris shitshow on November 2024.

The House Minority Leader and Leader of the House Democratic Caucus since 2023 -who has been the U.S. representative for New York’s 8th Congressional District since 2013 and was a member of the New York State Assembly from 2007 to 2012- told Republicans online:

“House Republicans are celebrating pardons issued to a bloodthirsty mob that violently assaulted police officers on January 6, 2021. What happened to backing the Blue? Far right extremists have become the party of lawlessness and disorder. Don’t ever lecture America again. About anything.”

Interesting, isn’t it?

BLM looters and arsonists cheer unchallenged as the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct burns behind them in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 28, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images). Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s daughter texted the looters that her Daddy wasn’t sending the National Guard in, so they could kill, loot and burn as they wished. Most of the charges against violent rioters, looters and arsonists were conveniently dropped, much unlike the treatment given to the J6 protesters, in another proof of the tyrannical two-tier justice system under corrupt AG Merrick Garland, the Biden-Harris henchman.

No, Hakeem, you may believe you are some sort of moral, credible and respectable voice that can lecture anyone about anything. That could perhaps be the case if we had all lost our minds, if we had forgotten already the last years since you started your political career, or if we had moved on from the traumatizing vandalism displayed by the cohorts of Democrat activists in 2020. But no, Hakeem, we haven’t gone utterly mad. We haven’t forgotten. And we certainly haven’t moved on. We remember vividly.

For years, since Barack Obama lied his way into the White House, you and your fellow Democrats have been attacking the pillars of our society, democracy, culture, national identity and pride. You and your pals have encouraged our enemies -foreign and domestic- to attack our country in all possible ways. You undermined the democratically elected government of the US during the first Trump administration, encouraged the arsonists, looters and killers who devastated America in the 2020 summer of fire and called it “mostly peaceful protests”, pushed COVID against us all, hijacked mainstream media, imposed illegal vaccination mandates and lockdowns, abused our kids with transgenderism at schools, then stole the 2020 election, organized the whole J6 charade, cut funding for our police forces, weakened our military, left our borders open for 4 years, financed the illegal immigrant invasion of our country, supported the cartels killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, and encouraged human trafficking like never before. You weaponized the legal system, the institutions, the federal law enforcement and all the tools of the state against those who wouldn’t kneel to your Marxist plot…

No, we haven’t forgotten, Hakeem. We never will. So now, when you dare telling us so bluntly, as if you had any moral standing left at all, that we are the ones betraying the Blue, and that we can’t lecture America ever again, about anything… I can only say, frankly, how dare you? You are the traitor. Fuck off!

Thousands of police officers from all over the country stand in the rain for the funeral of slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera at Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York on January 28, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo: NY Post).

We’ve had enough of the Democrats betraying the Blue. Betraying America. Betraying our democracy and our Constitutional Republic.