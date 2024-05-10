"If you’re like two-thirds of current students, passing through Harvard on your way to a job in finance, consulting, or technology, you are likely quite aware that you’re sitting on land stolen from indigenous people who were wiped out by English settler colonialists in the 17th century. These settlers then imported millions of enslaved Africans to do the hard work of building the world’s richest nation, the fat of which you are now ready to gorge upon. Whatever will you do with the inevitable feelings of guilt and shame that come from receiving such a grotesque and unearned bounty? One option is to admit that the good life you’re living is the result of plunder and genocide. That would require honesty and self-awareness, qualities that are in pretty short supply in Harvard Yard right now. Your other choice is to find someone else to blame."

"Another river, another sea". Hugh Taylor, May 2024.

I was born on a land that was conquered more than five centuries ago by foreign Christian knights serving foreign Monarchs. For the previous 800 years that land had belonged to Muslim Monarchs of Arab origin, whose forefathers had also militarily conquered it. Before them, for some hundreds of years as well, there were Lords of Germanic origins who came and conquered the place too. They were Christians when they took over the land through sheer force and military wisdom, though they had started their own journey venerating other Gods. Before they arrived, the land had long belonged to two other impressive empires, built on opposite shores of a vast sea which for thousands of years seemed to be the center of the world to many peoples. And before the legions and the war-elephants of these two empires set foot on the land where I was born many centuries later, the territory had belonged to other nations with their own cultures, languages, Gods, laws and rituals. The land changed ownership, passing via conquest from one nation to another, from one culture to another, from one God to another, century after century for millennia.

My grandmother -God rest her soul- was a hardcore Christian, but her family names were Jewish: yet another proof of how these cultures, nations and religions had interacted, mixed and intertwined themselves through the centuries, despite the stories of bloodshed and hate you only hear about nowadays.

Was I born on a stolen land? No. Were my forefathers centuries ago "settlers on stolen land"? No. Were the previous cultures, nations, peoples who had lived, died, loved, dreamt and fought for centuries before, done so on stolen land? Absolutely not.

This is a childish, false concept developed by Marxist political scientists in the 20th century with the exclusive goal to undermine the West, to undermine the USA. The whole concept is so utterly idiotic that it lacks any sense.

The Native American tribes living in the land where the European settlers arrived in the 17th century had not been there from day one. Whoever told you that, simply lied to you. Yes, the ones who lived there then were displaced from their land by the European newcomers in the 17th century, as they had themselves done to the other tribes who inhabited the land before them. And they had done exactly the same to the previous ones, and they to the other ones before them, in a long-lasting chain of events called HISTORY. Called LIFE. Called SHIT HAPPENED LIKE THAT BEFORE AGAIN AND AGAIN.

Whether you dislike it, agree with it or enjoy it is utterly IRRELEVANT.

Unlike now -when we supposedly share a set of common international rules and respect for Human Rights- centuries ago and all through history, one nation was not bound by the rules, property titles or legal system of another. The Europeans arriving in America in the 15th, the 16th or the 17th centuries -just like the Roman legions spreading all over Europe and the Mediterranean two millennia earlier, the Mongol Golden Horde arriving in central Europe in the 13th century, the Aztec armies expanding their empire in central America in the 14th century, or the Ottoman regiments assaulting Constantinople in the 15th century- were all pursuing their own goals while functioning within parameters entirely disconnected from each other and totally different from the legal norms in place today. Therefore judging them from here now is simply ABSURD, with capital letters.

I would say to "progressive thinkers" (though there’s nothing of progress in their thoughts) like the author quoted above that using the term "stealing" is a manipulation of history aimed at achieving a clear political objective: to delegitimize the West in general, and the US more concretely. It's pretty clear: if his goal is to manipulate history to control my past in order to rein in my present, I know his ultimate goal is to conquer my future. And I won't let him do that. I've worked hard enough and gone through very many trials through life already to allow him now to steal my future and that of my children. No way.

He has a choice. Be a grown up about it. Cut the Marxist crap, and stop telling me that my country now, these blessed United States of America, is nothing more than "stolen land" because our white colonist forefathers settled on a land where others had settled themselves before. His "Nativism" is a farce used to hide his Marxist political goals. A farce that can only be used on Americans who lack a solid knowledge of history.

What happened historically in North America is pretty much the same story as in Europe, South America, Africa, Asia, and the whole bloody world. Simply because humans behaved like that FOREVER, through millennia.

That is precisely why it is so freaking amazing and revolutionary -historically speaking- that we -WESTERNERS- developed the International Law system of institutions established in the second half of the 20th century. Precisely to avoid this constant clash, changing of territories, war and destruction. And that is also why it is exhausting, unacceptable and unbearable that Leftists now try to dismantle it by using absolutely any excuse at hand, everybody and their mother’s sense of victimhood, like nowadays using the ever-repeating line of "we Arabs were here when the Jews came". Yes, and they had been there centuries before you arrived there too. Get it? Narcissism and history don't combine well. Marxist theory and history combine even worse. But Marxism and narcissism definitely make the most dangerous cocktail.

So if a White Woke Anti-American US Citizen now wants to attack White Woke Anti-Israel US Citizens on account that they attack Israel instead of America, he is in his right to do so, but he should cut the crap and stop bullshitting about America, our history and forefathers as if they were Nazis. And yes, some of said forefathers owned slaves too. And you know what? Slavery was the normal way of doing things for millennia as well! Every-bloody-where: in Europe, Africa, America, Asia, everywhere. White man didn’t invent slavery! Slavery as an institution had nothing to do with race or with America. For millennia, when armies fought each other, the defeated ones became slaves to the winners: captive manpower at a time when there were no machines to power any industry. Get it? It was precisely White Christian Westerners who ended slavery for the most part, starting in the 19th century, though some Africans and Asians still make use of it TODAY despite all international laws against it.

It is thus time to tell these WOKE MARXIST ANTI-AMERICA FOOLS to cut the crap. We won't allow their constant attacks on our country, our history, our institutions and symbols, our forefathers and Veterans, our past and present, simply because they are essential to safeguard our future and that of our own American children. And no, this is not an attack on their First Amendment Rights -(see how fast they use the West and the US Constitution to defend themselves when called out for attacking the same West and US Constitution they bash and trash daily?)-.

This is a loud reminder that we know what they are doing. We know what this author and his so-called-progressive pals are after, because no country on Earth can survive being questioned and attacked constantly from within the institutions that the citizens of said country built to articulate the reasonable development of life in that country.

If they want to attack every US institution, our history and past, our people today, they better do it privately. But they shouldn't be allowed to keep on doing it from within our institutions, in education, politics, medicine, administration, any field. If they hate the United States of America so badly, they always have an option that is painless: choose any alternative destination and their favorite airline to carry them there.

If their chosen option is to overwhelm the country with illegals to multiply the crime rates and make everything collapse so they can later impose their Communist model (tried already and failed everywhere), then we're talking about a different thing altogether, and the threat to American democracy is not us, but them.

And no, we won't allow it. We cannot. We owe it to ourselves, our children, our Veterans and our forefathers -who built this country- to protect it. Our very own survival is at stake, like Israel’s now too.

They are the ones wanting to steal our land.