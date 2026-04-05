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Eric Wiebke's avatar
Eric Wiebke
15h

Smiley’s take on the mural is very sad. I feel sad for Providence

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
16hEdited

Neither public art or who can and can’t be memorialized should be determined by politics or narrative control. Iryna deserves a mural to remember her because the local and state governments ignored her brutally racially motivated murder by a deranged black man. George Floyd doesn’t deserve a mural. He wasn’t killed by the police. He died of a drug overdose compounded by a bad heart. How about this? Instead of honoring fake victims like George Floyd, we honor American heroes in our public art like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Christopher Columbus, Robert E. Lee, Davy Crockett, Fredrick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Helen Keller, Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, Mark Twain, The Wright Brothers, Jackie Robinson, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dwight D. Eisenhower, George C. Marshall, Neil Armstrong, Walt Disney, Theodor “Dr. Suess” Geisel, Albert Einstein, Dr. Jonas Salk, Cesar Chavez, Fred Korematsu, Audie Murphy, Chesty Puller, and Pat Tillman. Also on a side note, no I do not believe those phony Me Too allegations made against Chavez by Delores Huerta and the New York Times and shame on on all these people seeking to erase him from American society!

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