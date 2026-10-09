ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
Oct 9Edited

I have a neighbor who works for the regional power provider. Big transmission lines going in our county. (We had a snowstorm at thanksgiving last year that knocked power out several days) I asked him why they couldn't bury them. 1) too expensive 2) too much juice for under ground.

I have no clue who is right.

Reply
Share
4 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Polemarchus's avatar
Polemarchus
Oct 10

The fragility of the American power grid is a national security priority. When will it receive due attention? To make America great again, the grid must be addressed.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture