In August 2026, a violent storm tore through Gary, Indiana.

Hundreds of utility poles were damaged, and tens of thousands of Americans spent nearly two weeks without electricity.

Think about that—two weeks without electricity.

In America.

The strength of the storm was extraordinary.

The vulnerability it exposed is not extraordinary at all.

Across America, storms routinely bring down trees, snap wooden poles and sever exposed electrical lines. In April 2024, a major storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without power in Maine.

Wooden poles. Exposed electrical cables. Outdated infrastructure.

The United States of America. In 2026.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark have already placed essentially their entire low-voltage distribution network underground. Germany, Norway, Sweden are already around 90%.

Storms don't bring their buried cables crashing to the ground.

Why can’t we?

Don’t tell me America cannot afford it.

For decades, Washington found billions for USAID programs across the planet. President Trump finally dismantled USAID as an independent agency last year.

Thank God he did.

Since 2022, America has spent nearly $200 billion in response to the conflict in Ukraine—a country that isn’t even a NATO ally.

And for generations, American taxpayers have carried a disproportionate share of the military burden of defending Europe.

Good for the Europeans. Under that security umbrella, they built modern infrastructure, generous welfare states and extraordinarily comfortable societies.

But nobody can argue it isn’t time we did some building ourselves.

If the Europeans can put its electrical distribution network underground, America can certainly bury far more of ours.

Imagine the investment.

Manufacture the cable here.

Build the equipment here.

Dig the trenches here.

Modernize the substations here.

Harden the grid here.

Focus on the living standards of Americans for a change.

American money.

American companies.

American workers.

American infrastructure.

And electricity is only one example.

Now think roads.

Bridges.

Water systems.

Railways.

Ports.

Airports.

Factories.

Data centers.

Nuclear plants.

An holistic US mobile all-weather air defense system.

Anything else we may need.

We have spent decades behaving as though American resources were almost infinitely available whenever any country abroad somewhere else needed something, while deterioration at home became something Americans were simply expected to tolerate.

Enough.

Stop telling us it has to do with race, bad luck or happenstance.

We know it doesn’t.

Bad politicians bring bad policies, born of bad ideologies.

We have the money.

We have the technology.

We have the workers.

And we certainly know how to build.

We are the United States of America.

Capitalism works.

Socialism sucks.

Let’s put Capitalism to work for us.

It’s time we put America First.

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