ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
1h

Correct me if I'm wrong but wasn't this country's first overseas deployment was with our Navy under John Adams however many years ago.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Harry's avatar
Harry
6h

It’s kinda weird that everyone thought naval power didn’t matter anymore even though the entire planet is still 71% covered by oceans.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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