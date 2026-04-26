For most of history, power moved by sea.

Empires rose on it.

Wars were decided by it.

Then attention shifted.

Air power.

Space.

Drones.

Naval power faded,

until reality brought it back—in the Persian Gulf.

Control of the sea still matters.

But ships do not appear overnight.

They are built.

And where they are built

matters as much as how many exist.

In the United States, that story runs deep.

From Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Bath Iron Works in Kittery and Bath, Maine,

to Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia,

and across Florida, California, and Washington,

shipbuilding is generational capability.

Because shipyards are not factories.

They are ecosystems.

Skills.

Labor.

Supply chains.

Time.

Across the world, the same pattern holds.

From the Russian Imperial Navy shipyard in Saint Petersburg, Russia (1704),

to the Austro-Hungarian Imperial Navy shipyard in Pula, Croatia (1856),

to Havana, Cuba in the 1700s—once producing a third of Spain’s Imperial Navy fleet—

naval power has always been built slowly.

Deliberately.

Over generations.

That is the real challenge today.

Because when a crisis comes,

you do not build a shipyard.

You rely on the ones you already have—and lament the ones you don’t.

That is the difference between presence

and power.

Between being reactive or proactive.

And between exercising strategic political foresight—or not.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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