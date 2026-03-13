Twenty-five years ago, I investigated human trafficking internationally. I saw the corruption, the abuse, the fear, the lasting scars. Even knowing what I knew, the latest revelations shocked me.

According to US intelligence officials, a cartel-linked trafficking network was recently dismantled. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reported the operation “lured pregnant women, performed illegal C-sections, harvested organs, and sold newborn babies.”

Leave the noise outside. Picture the fear. Picture the horror. Picture the crimes.

Poor pregnant women targeted.

Illegal surgeries in hidden locations.

Organs harvested from terrified victims.

Newborn babies sold into trafficking networks.

If this doesn’t ignite OUTRAGE, what will? How many women went through this during the Biden-Harris administration that did NOTHING to stop the cartels?

Four words: where is the fury?

Where are the feminist groups, campus activists, the media voices that erupt over lesser causes? The Marxist politicians? Silent. Complicit. Indifferent.

Human trafficking is not abstract. It is a systematic assault on the most vulnerable, fueled by corruption and criminal networks that defy borders, law, and morality.

Protecting victims, dismantling trafficking rings, enforcing the law—these used not to be partisan issues. They are civilizational obligations.

Silence in the face of monsters is not neutrality. It is abject moral defeat.

Accountability first. Justice first. US laws first. Leftist hypocrisy leads to civilizational failure.