ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Wayne's avatar
Wayne
5h

Because the left is an army of walking stupid hypocrites who are bordering on sociopaths.

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Craig James's avatar
Craig James
5h

Well, it didn’t involve Jews and the perpetually oppressed Palestinians - the most important people on planet earth - so what can we expect?

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