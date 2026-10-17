ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry's avatar
Harry
Oct 17

Milei should look to Israel for military hardware, instead of France.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Melanie's avatar
Melanie
Oct 17

Get rid of ALL THE FKN COMMUNIST College professors 2 SAVE AMERICAN CITIZENS from being taught to HATE AMERICA 🇺🇸!! FIRST THING ON THE LIST!!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture