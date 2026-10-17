Argentina bought five fighter jets from France for its Navy.

It paid for them.

They were delivered in 2019.

And Argentina couldn’t fly them.

The aircraft were Super Etendard Modernises, descendants of the famous French-built jets Argentina used during the 1982 Falklands War. Armed with Exocet missiles, Argentine Super Etendards sank the British destroyer HMS Sheffield and the British supporting ship Atlantic Conveyor.

More than four decades later, Britain got the last word.

The problem wasn’t the aircraft. It wasn’t their engines.

It was the ejection seats—what very few think about.

They were manufactured by British company Martin-Baker, and the pyrotechnic cartridges needed to make them operational required British export approval.

Britain has understandably maintained restrictions on military exports to Argentina since 1982.

No cartridges meant no certified ejection seats.

No certified ejection seats meant Argentina’s new Super Etendard Modernises don’t fly.

Argentina attempted a domestic solution, but its tests failed to satisfy its own military airworthiness authorities. The five aircraft never entered Argentine operational service. Last month, the Navy finally announced their retirement.

Think about that.

Argentina owned the fighter jets.

Argentina had paid for them.

Argentina physically possessed each one of the 5 aircraft.

Yet another nation—the UK—retained control over a component that determined whether those aircraft could actually perform their purpose.

This is why Marco Rubio’s argument about industrial sovereignty is existentially crucial.

Sovereignty isn’t simply having a flag, a government and a seat at the United Nations.

A country that cannot produce—or reliably obtain—the things essential to its economy and defense eventually discovers it is sovereign only on paper.

Each nation’s independence is measured on its control of—

Steel.

Semiconductors.

Pharmaceuticals.

Critical minerals.

Ships.

Weapons.

Aircraft components.

Food.

Water.

And plenty of other things.

For decades, the globalist mafia told us that international trade has made countries wealthier and brought technologies and products within reach of billions of people.

But when countries realize they produce less stuff year after year—their independence is actually gone with the wind.

There are things a nation simply cannot afford to discover it no longer knows how to make.

America spent decades moving factories, supply chains and industrial capacity abroad because somebody could manufacture something more cheaply somewhere else.

The Argentine Super Etendards Modernises demonstrate the strategic question hiding behind that economic calculation.

What happens when the country supplying you says no?

Sometimes national sovereignty isn’t an abstract constitutional concept.

Sometimes it is a tiny explosive cartridge inside an ejection seat.

Argentina owned the fighter jets.

Britain still owned the decision whether they would fly.

How do you like them apples?

Be smart: listen to Marco Rubio!

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.