In May 1940, after consultations between Prime Minister Churchill and President Roosevelt, British forces landed in Reykjavik.

The Kingdom of Iceland was neutral. It had no army. The invasion was unopposed.

By today’s standards, it would be called unnecessary. Provocative. Even imperial.

But Britain understood something that critics often ignore:

Strategic vacuums do not exist.

After Germany invaded Denmark in 1940 to secure it as a staging ground for operations against Norway, Iceland became exposed. Its location made it a potential base to dominate the North Atlantic and threaten not only Allied supply lines, but Canada—and eventually the United States.

So in coordination with America, Britain acted first.

A year later, the United States took over the defensive occupation of the island, building infrastructure, securing sea lanes, and turning Iceland into a strategic cornerstone of the war effort.

At the time, the same arguments could have been made as today:

Why spend resources there?

Why not focus on domestic needs?

Why provoke unnecessary tensions?

Because if you don’t shape the space, someone else will.

That lesson didn’t end in 1940.

Today, it applies beyond oceans—to the skies above us.

The return to the Moon is not a symbolic exercise. It is a strategic one.

Because space, like the North Atlantic then, will not remain neutral.

If the United States hesitates, others will not. The Chinese Communist Party understands this. It is moving methodically, investing, positioning, and preparing to shape the next domain of competition.

The question is not whether we should go.

It is whether we are willing to let others get there first—and define the rules.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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