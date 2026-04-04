The Continental Navy frigate USS Confederacy from the American Revolutionary War, painted in 1965 by Willian Nowland Van Powell.

Most Americans associate the word “Confederacy” with the Civil War (1861-1865).

But long before that conflict, during part of the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783), the United States itself was organized as one.

After declaring independence in 1776, our young Nation operated from 1781 under the Articles of Confederation, a system that created a loose alliance of sovereign states. The central government was intentionally weak, and power remained primarily with the states.

Our country was, in every meaningful sense, a confederation.

That system reflected the deep suspicion our forefathers had of centralized authority after breaking away from Britain.

But that model didn’t last. It arguably couldn’t last.

The Confederation of the United States proved too weak to manage debt, regulate commerce, or maintain cohesion among the states. Internal divisions grew. Economic instability followed.

The solution was a fundamental shift.

In 1787, the Constitution of the United States replaced the Articles of Confederation, creating a stronger federal system—one that balanced state sovereignty with a functioning national government. Precisely the federal system Democrats challenge in 2026 by defying the implementation of our federal immigration laws.

That transition—from a confederation to a federation—shaped everything that followed in our history.

And it explains something often overlooked: the tension between state and federal power is not a modern invention. It is part of our country’s original design.

Understanding that, helps clarify many of today’s debates.

Because the United States didn’t begin as the system we know today.

It became one—through the hard-earned wisdom of our forefathers.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

Exhibit at the Maine Historical Society of the original flag that likely flew over the USS Confederacy in 1779-1780.

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