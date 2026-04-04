ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1d

Here are some great reads on the founding era inspired by Foreign Local's concise and insightful article:

* The Summer of 1787: The Men Who Invented the Constitution by David O. Stewart

* We Have Not a Government: The Articles of Confederation and the Road to the Constitution by George William Van Cleve

* Shay's Revolution: The American Revolution's Final Battle by Leonard L. Richards

* The Whiskey Rebellion: Frontier Epilogue to the American Revolution by Thomas P. Slaughter

* Founding Partisans: Hamilton, Madison, Jefferson, Adams, and the Brawling Birth of American Politics by H.W. Brands

* The Other War of 1812: The Patriot War and the American Invasion of Spanish East Florida by James G. Cusick

* The Barbary Wars: American Independence in the Atlantic World by Frank Lambert

* Unbecoming British: How Revolutionary America Became a Postcolonial Nation by Kariann Akemi Yokota

* James Madison: A Life Reconsidered by Lynne Cheney

* Patrick Henry: Champion of Liberty by Jon Kukla

* George Mason: Forgotten Founder by Jeff Broadwater

* Civil War of 1812: American Citizens, British Subjects, Irish Rebels, & Indian Rebels by Alan Taylor

* Unshackling America: How the War of 1812 Truly Ended the American Revolution by Willard Sterne Randall

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1d

A tremendous and informative short piece that succinctly explains how America matured and made the crucial transition from confederation to federation! Our federal government was built on the tensions between state and federal power. Figuring out how to strike the right balance between these two has always been the central conflict in America history and remains so to this day.

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