The sole surviving fighter from the Polish Air Force of 1939, the PZL P.11 had an all-metal structure, metal-covering, and high-mounted gull wing—also known as Polish wing. It was operated at the time by the Air Forces of Poland, Hungary, Latvia, Romania and the USSR.

A few summers ago, I was driving through northern Maine when something beside the road made me wonder whether my eyes were deceiving me.

Whenever I drive a road I have never driven before, while I think of a myriad of things, my brain goes quietly processing the landscape: a house, a weird-looking tree, a mill, a tractor, a horse, a big red barn, a Polish MiG-21…

Wait! What?

I had just passed a MiG-21.

Not a photograph. Not a model.

A Cold War MiG-21.

In Maine.

I stopped the car, turned around and drove back.

There it was, beside a well known military supply store: that unmistakable needle nose, swept wings and silver fuselage. And on the tail, something that made it even more extraordinary.

The red-and-white chequerboard of the Polish Air Force.

I couldn’t believe it.

What an extraordinary journey that aircraft had made. But what an even more extraordinary journey the Polish Air Force has made.

Today, Poland’s newest fighter aircraft are American-made. During the Cold War, its fighters were overwhelmingly Soviet-designed.

But go back further.

Because there was a time when the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world was Polish.

In the early 1930s, Poland’s PZL aviation industry produced a remarkable succession of fighters. The PZL P.7 was followed by the famous PZL P.11, an all-metal monoplane with its unmistakable gull wing, excellent visibility and advanced construction.

When the P.11 entered Polish service in 1934, it represented the cutting edge of fighter design worldwide.

Think about that.

Poland had regained independence only in 1918. Barely more than a decade later, Polish engineers weren’t deciding whose fighter aircraft Poland should buy.

They were helping decide what the next fighter aircraft should be like.

Other countries noticed. The later PZL P.24 was developed for export and found customers abroad.

Poland had created something more important than an airplane.

Capability.

And capability that people can actually see does something to a Nation.

Visible capability creates confidence.

Confidence creates ambition.

And ambition creates the next capability.

Unfortunately, aviation technology in the 1930s was advancing at breathtaking speed.

By September 1939, the P.11 that had seemed so modern only a few years earlier was confronting newer German aircraft, including the Messerschmitt Bf 109. Polish pilots fought courageously, but technological leadership can disappear frighteningly quickly.

Then Poland itself disappeared beneath German and Soviet occupation.

After WWII came Soviet domination, and Polish pilots flew Soviet-designed MiGs—including the MiG-21 that, decades later, somehow ended up beside a road in northern Maine.

History turned again.

Today Poland flies American F-16s and is introducing the F-35.

Those are extraordinary aircraft and formidable capabilities.

But there is something worth remembering about those strange Polish fighters of the 1930s.

They weren’t American aircraft bought by Poland.

They weren’t Soviet aircraft supplied to Poland.

They were Polish aircraft created by Poles.

A Nation that remembers it was once capable of leading may be more inclined to believe it can lead again.

Before the MiGs.

Before the F-16s.

Before the F-35s.

There was a time when everyone else was looking at Poland.

Understandably so.

Polish Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21R (serial number 2213) on display outside the Maine Military Supply store in Holden, Maine. The MiG-21 fighter jet was saved from the scrap yard in California to be displayed in the car park of the Maine Military Supply store owned by Frank Spizuoco. The Cold War plane is truly a sight. How it ended up in California in the first place?—I have no clue whatsoever.

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