ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
6h

Foreign Local

Thank you so much for the great history lesson. You are a true historian. I love reading your true stories.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
7h

Cool

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture