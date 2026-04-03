No, immigrants didn’t build this country. Americans did. Immigrants were allowed to contribute, but they did not design it nor build it. And ILLEGAL immigration is nothing but an attack against America. A pretty face beside a manipulative political message doesn’t change the falsehood of the message.

Recent demonstrations across the United States, under the absurd motto of “No Kings”, have reignited a familiar debate: where does protest end—and something else begin?

In places like Los Angeles (CA), some gatherings escalated into violence. Federal law enforcement officers and government facilities were targeted. That is not protest. That is criminal conduct.

But there is another element that deserves attention.

In several instances, individuals engaged in these acts while carrying foreign flags.

The distinction matters.

Violence against law enforcement is a crime anywhere. But when it is carried out under a foreign flag, it signals something more than dissent—it signals a break with the civic framework that makes dissent possible.

America is a Constitutional Republic that is not sustained by rights alone. It depends on a shared understanding: disagreements are resolved within a common political community, under a common set of rules.

Symbols play a role in that understanding. They are not incidental. They communicate identity, allegiance, and intent—especially in moments of confrontation.

When violence is paired with foreign symbols that point beyond that shared framework, the message changes. It is no longer simply about opposing a policy or even its enforcement.

It becomes something deeper: a rejection of the system itself.

A rejection of US sovereignty.

And when that line is crossed, the consequences are no longer political. They are legal—and, ultimately, civic.

This is the United States of America. Respect our country as it deserves… or leave.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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