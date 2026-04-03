ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Twig's avatar
Twig
3d

Exactly right! Ignorance seems to be high these days!

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
2d

Foreign Local, someone are funding these protesters. I guess it pays more than working for a living. Thank you for alerting us Patriots to this issue.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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