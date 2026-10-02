Adolf Hitler and Spanish Dictator General Francisco Franco met in Hendaye (German-occupied France), on October 23rd, 1940. German military support had been crucial to Franco’s victory during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939). WWII had started in September 1939, following Hitler’s invasion of Poland.

Here’s a strange question.

Which country did Franco’s Spain nearly declare war against during WWII?

Nazi Germany?

Obviously not.

Fascist Italy?

No.

The Soviet Union?

After all, Spanish volunteer troops of the famous Blue Division had already been fighting the Soviets as part of the German Army on the frozen Eastern Front.

Britain?

No.

Japan.

Even stranger?

Had it happened, Fascist Spain would have entered WWII during its final months on America’s side.

Spain officially remained outside the war, although Franco’s sympathies were hardly mysterious. Hitler and Franco shared a fierce anti-Communism, and Spanish volunteer troops earned a formidable combat reputation against the Red Army—particularly during the brutal Battle of Krasny Bor in 1943, just 12 miles southeast of central Leningrad, today’s Saint Petersburg, Russia (then USSR).

But Franco viewed the Pacific differently.

In fact, the Generalissimo reportedly viewed World War II not as one conflict, but as three different wars happening simultaneously.

There was the war between Germany and the Western Allies—in which Spain would remain neutral first and later as non belligerent—as fellow Substacker Les Vitailles kindly explained on a comment to my post about Spain’s contradictions in WWII.

There was Germany’s war against the Soviet Union—in which Franco had openly sided with Germany and sent Spanish volunteer troops to fight Communism on the Eastern Front.

And there was America’s war against Japan.

In which Franco sided with the United States.

And then came Manila.

In early 1945, American and Filipino forces were retaking the Philippine capital from Japan.

What followed was horrific.

Retreating Imperial Japanese forces massacred civilians throughout Manila. Around 100,000 civilians died during the battle, many deliberately murdered in atrocities collectively remembered as the Manila Massacre.

Then, on February 12th, Japanese troops reached the Spanish Consulate-General.

Spanish and Philippine civilians had sought refuge there.

Spain wasn’t at war with Japan.

It didn’t save them.

Japanese troops stormed the Consulate and massacred the Spanish diplomatic personnel and the civilians sheltering inside. Contemporary accounts put the number murdered there at around 80.

Then the Japanese deliberately set the diplomatic building on fire.

Other Spanish civilians were murdered elsewhere across the devastated city.

Madrid exploded.

Foreign Minister Jose Felix de Lequerica reportedly told Britain’s military attache:

“It looks as if we are going to declare war on Japan.”

The possibility became serious enough to reach the British Parliament. On April 11th, Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden was asked whether Britain would discourage Spain from declaring war merely to gain Allied favor.

Eden replied that the decision belonged to Spain—and wouldn’t change Britain’s attitude toward Franco.

Spain ultimately stopped short.

On April 12th, 1945, Madrid broke diplomatic relations with Tokyo over the atrocities.

And history produced an extraordinary coincidence.

That very same day, Franklin D. Roosevelt died and Harry S. Truman became the 33rd President of the United States.

Think about the alternative history.

Franco’s Spain—whose volunteer troops had fought beside Hitler’s Army against Stalin—could have ended World War II fighting Japan alongside Truman’s America.

It didn’t happen.

But for several extraordinary weeks in 1945, a massacre inside a Spanish Consulate half a world away nearly made it happen.

Philippine and Spanish civilians fleeing the massacre launched by Japanese Imperial troops in Manila in February 1945. The Philippines had been Spanish territory from 1565 until 1898—just 47 years earlier.

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