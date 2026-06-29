ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Harry's avatar
Harry
9h

And from 1622 through to the 1960s, the Straits of Hormuz (and the Red Sea and Suez) were controlled by the Royal Navy. Today, of course, they couldn’t manage to send even a single ship to help clear the Straits.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
12h

Thanks for a great history lesson today

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