Flag of the Kingdom of Portugal (1139-1910). The green and red flag we have grown accustomed to for this Iberian country was created after the republican revolution in 1910. Even flags change.

Today, when people think about the Strait of Hormuz, they usually think about:

Iran,

oil tankers,

US aircraft carriers,

regional tensions,

and the modern Persian Gulf.

But few realize that for more than a century, one of the world’s most strategic maritime chokepoints was controlled not by Persians, Arabs, Turks, or Americans.

It was ruled by Portugal—

a country modest in territory and population, yet one of the greatest maritime and civilizational powers the world has ever seen. Few nations have projected so much influence so disproportionately to their demographic size and territorial scale.

In 1507, Portuguese forces under Afonso de Albuquerque captured the fortress-island of Hormuz, establishing control over the entrance to the Gulf and transforming Portugal into one of the dominant maritime powers of its age.

The geopolitical implications were enormous.

Whoever controls Hormuz influences one of the great commercial arteries linking:

the Indian Ocean,

Persia,

Arabia,

Mesopotamia,

East Africa,

and eventually Europe itself.

Centuries before modern oil politics, Hormuz already mattered enormously because geography never stops mattering.

The Portuguese understood this instinctively.

Their empire was built not through massive continental armies, but through ships,

fortresses,

trade routes,

and control of strategic maritime chokepoints.

Hormuz became one of the jewels of the vast Portuguese oceanic network stretching from Lisbon to Goa, Malacca, Mozambique, and Macau.

Then history shifted again.

In 1622, during the reign of Shah Abbas I of the Safavid Empire, Persian forces—with assistance from the English East India Company—expelled the Portuguese from Hormuz after more than a century of dominance.

Even that irony feels profoundly historical:

the declining Portuguese Empire giving way to the early rise of future British global power.

Today, Iran commemorates the event annually as National Persian Gulf Day, celebrating the expulsion of foreign control from one of the country’s most symbolically important maritime regions.

Soon—hopefully—Persians will be celebrating the end of the criminal regime of the Ayatollahs with a National Persian Liberation Day.

What fascinates me most is the reminder of how dramatically global power can shift across centuries.

Modern people often assume today’s geopolitical realities are permanent.

History constantly humiliates that assumption.

Empires rise.

Trade routes change hands.

Navies disappear.

Even flags change.

Yet strategic geography never loses importance.

Four hundred years after the ousting of the Portuguese from their strategic fortress-island, the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical waterways on Earth.

Empires changed.

Technologies changed.

But geography never did…

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