Spanish political thinker Carlo Giacomo Angrisano wrote: “Political parties don’t start losing when they stop winning elections, rather when they stop knowing what they defend.” Few observations capture today’s American political climate more accurately.

A party can lose elections and recover. What is far more difficult to recover from is the loss of purpose. When a political movement can no longer clearly state what it stands for—or worse, begins acting against its own stated principles—voters eventually notice.

Over the past decade, many Americans have watched the Democrat Party drift away from what used to be a basic assumption of government: that the first duty of the US government is to protect and serve its own citizens.

It’s not just that debates about border enforcement, immigration policy, supporting Law Enforcement, or public spending increasingly show that this principle is no longer universally accepted within the party; it’s that Democrats themselves at the SOTU address in 2026 rejected such a unquestionable claim.

In traditional political theory, nation-states exist exclusively to protect and serve the citizens of their nations. Illegal immigrants were NEVER an element taken into consideration in political theory. Democrats in 2026 have replaced the traditional concept of nation-states with a globalized view that sees countries as multinational international organizations, thus dissolving the idea of national sovereignty. An ideological position they never explained the public openly, nor did they submit it to any sort of public consultation.

This anti-American-sovereignty push started during the presidency of Barack Obama, and it clearly continues today, after the surrealist years of the Bidden-Harris administration. Some polite critics argue that policies tolerant of illegal immigration, combined with resistance to stricter voting safeguards, suggest a political movement that has lost clarity about its priorities. In my opinion, the priorities of Democrats are very clear in 2026, they just have nothing to do with the interests of US citizens, our country and our Western civilization.

But, alas, Angrisano’s warning does not apply only to Democrats. Republicans also face a test of whether they truly stand behind the principles they proclaim: national sovereignty, the rule of law, secure borders, and election integrity.

The debate surrounding voter identification especially illustrates the point. President Trump and the vast majority of Americans support requiring that US citizens present identification before casting a ballot. To them, this is not controversial—it is a basic safeguard that all democracies consider routine.

My own view is shaped by practical experience. I have monitored, organized, and supervised elections in several countries under clear international standards that had been championed by the United States. In every case, voter identification was required. No credible election observation mission could accept a system in which voters would not verify who they are before voting. There is no election integrity without Voter ID.

That reality makes our national American debate feel oddly disconnected from the democratic standards the US itself has promoted abroad for decades. Nobody in European nations, Israel, or any other Western democracies would believe that anyone can vote in America without having to show their ID, or that even the notion of Voter ID is somewhat controversial.

Angrisano’s insight reminds us that elections alone do not determine political success. Parties begin to decline the moment they lose sight of what they are meant to defend. And when that happens, voters eventually begin searching for politicians who still remember. Nobody can publicly explain why Republicans in the US Senate have not yet passed the SAVE America Act. US Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s priority is unarguably not America. So which one is it?

Until when will Americans vote for Democrats who believe US citizens are not their priority, or for Republicans in Name Only who think they can repeatedly ignore the will of their voters?

The quote by Carlo Giacomo Angrisano should be present in the minds of American decision makers and voters alike. When a nation’s political parties forget what they defend, the country itself eventually forgets what it stands for.

And that, my fellow Americans, only benefits our enemies… both foreign and domestic.