ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
1d

I wonder why people haven't figured out that if they invested in Americans the way they invest in illegal aliens and other countries that Americans would be so better off. I'm taking about family, young men, single moms, veterans, black communities, and brown communities, health care, ECT. There wouldn't be so many people struggling you know. I'm not talking about welfare either just a investment in the future of the country not a investment in it's demise.

Reply
Share
2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Wayne's avatar
Wayne
1d

They did so 113 years ago! 16th Amendment transformed America from a constitutional republic into a corporation.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture