ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
6hEdited

"So I no longer confuse noble rhetoric with moral reality.

It is time to exit this rotten UN

and start again—from scratch"-FL

No, we need not start again from scratch. Just withdraw and evict the un from nyc

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4 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
5hEdited

I think that the UN would like to send peacekeepers to the United States. You may call me paranoid, but just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you, is the old saying.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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