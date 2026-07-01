When I was born, my father was an International Law Professor who deeply admired the United Nations.

Like many children raised during the optimistic decades after World War II and the Cold War, I grew up seeing the UN almost as a symbol of humanity’s highest aspirations:

peace,

international cooperation,

human rights,

and civilization overcoming war itself.

I genuinely believed in it.

Then life happened.

Years later, during deployments to post-conflict environments, I encountered a reality far darker than the idealistic Blue Helmets of my childhood imagination.

Again and again, in different conflict zones, horrifying allegations emerged involving some UN peacekeepers themselves:

human trafficking,

sexual exploitation,

child abuse,

rape,

and systemic impunity.

And what shocked me most was not merely that these crimes occurred.

It was how routinely the institutional response often seemed to work:

the contingents involved were quietly withdrawn,

sent back home,

administratively admonished,

and then largely disappeared from international scrutiny without meaningful consequences.

Conflict after conflict.

Mission after mission.

Decade after decade.

Meanwhile, the public in wealthy Western countries continued imagining UN peacekeeping almost exclusively through humanitarian slogans and ceremonial speeches.

That is why I now react very differently when traditional Leftist voices—and many NeoCon internationalists alike—speak emotionally about the dangers of reducing funding for UN peacekeeping missions.

Of course instability in fragile regions is dangerous.

Of course civilians need protection.

Of course conflict management matters.

But my mind also immediately goes elsewhere:

to the women and children who were never protected from some of the peacekeepers themselves—and to those who will be spared that abuse from UN personnel that won’t deploy where they are.

That is the part many comfortable Western conversations prefer not to confront honestly.

Because modern international institutions often survive politically through symbolism long after many people working inside the system already understand the depth of their structural dysfunction.

The recent reports showing dramatic reductions in global peacekeeping deployments reveal something larger than budgetary problems.

They reveal a growing collapse of faith in the post-Cold War multilateral order itself.

And honestly, that collapse began long before politicians admitted it publicly.

And it consolidated the moment millions of ordinary people across the world realized that institutions claiming moral authority were often incapable of policing their own abuses.

That realization changes you permanently.

It certainly changed me.

So I no longer confuse noble rhetoric with moral reality.

It is time to exit this rotten UN and start again—from scratch.

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