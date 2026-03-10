Since 2022, Western governments are investing tens of billions of dollars in Ukraine’s defense. Yet recent remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban—the leader of a NATO member state—have been interpreted by many observers as a death threat. That contradiction raises serious questions about diplomatic conduct and about how the Transatlantic Alliance should respond.

Prime Minister Orban leads a government democratically elected in Hungary, a sovereign member of both the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Hungary’s leadership therefore represents the political will of its electorate within the framework of democratic institutions and international alliances. Its NATO membership also places it inside a collective security structure built on mutual respect among allies and the understanding that threats to a member’s political independence or security are taken seriously. To us Americans, Hungary is an ally: an attack against Hungary is legally and automatically an attack against the United States.

Ukraine, by contrast, is not a member of NATO. While it has questionably become a close partner and has received substantial political, financial, and military support from NATO members since the current conflict started in 2022, it does not fall under the alliance’s collective defense framework. That distinction matters, A LOT, when statements emerge from its Head of State targeting the leader of a NATO member state.

Ukraine’s internal political situation adds another layer to the debate. President Zelensky was elected in 2019 in a monitored election. However, under martial law following the outbreak of the conflict, he has suspended national elections, arguing that wartime conditions make voting impractical. This inevitably raises questions about democratic continuity during a prolonged conflict. The United States offers a contrasting precedent: we Americans held national elections even during the Civil War in 1864 and again in the midst of World War II in 1944, underscoring the principle that democratic processes must endure even under extraordinary pressure.

At the same time, a broader contradiction in the relationship between Ukraine and its Western supporters is becoming harder to ignore. The United States and other allies have committed tens of billions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine since 2022, providing weapons, ammunition, and advanced defense systems. Much of this support flows through coordination with authorities in Kiev. This represents a major political and financial investment by NATO members and their taxpayers.

When rhetoric from Kiev threatens the leader of a NATO government, an uncomfortable question arises: are Western allies supplying military resources to a partner whose leadership is willing to direct hostile language toward those same allies?

Zelensky said at a government meeting in Kiev last Thursday that if Orban doesn’t approve international funds to Kiev, he’d give his address to Ukrainian assets who would deal with him. His exact words were: “We hope that one person in the European Union [directed at Orban] will not block the €90 billion [$104 billion] and that Ukrainian fighters will receive weapons; otherwise, we will give this person's address to our guys so they can call him and speak to him in their language.” Pretty much the ways of the Ukrainian mafia.

Such rhetoric is deeply inappropriate. Death threats—rather than diplomacy—have no place in relations between governments whose countries are tied together through European and transatlantic cooperation. Disagreements over sanctions, energy policy, or financial support should be addressed through negotiation, not death threats.

For NATO and its member states, the situation calls for clarity and coherence. Article 5 applies to armed attacks, but political threats against the democratically elected leader of a NATO country cannot simply be ignored. They must not be ignored. A firm diplomatic response would reinforce the standards of conduct expected within the Euro-Atlantic community and affirm NATO’s commitment to the political independence and security of its members. We have tolerated enough grandstanding from Zelensky, and enough pusillanimity from NATO, which didn’t even react properly after Iran’s proxy Hezbollah attacked the sovereign British military bases in Cyprus last week.

At a moment when the world faces profound security challenges, it’s time President Trump demands discipline in diplomatic language—and respect towards our allies— from someone like Zelensky, who has crossed too many red lines already and seems to forget who’s paying for his survival. It’s time to end this charade. Hungarian PM Orban is one of our key allies; Zelensky is definitely not.