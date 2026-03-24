For years, the regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara maintained an Islamist orientation, yet operated within limits that allowed functional relations with the West.

That balance is now gone.

Since Hakan Fidan (above) replaced Mevlut Cavusoglu in 2023 as Foreign Minister, Turkey’s posture has shifted decisively. Its ties with the Ayatollahs in Iran deepened, while coordination and communication with Hamas only intensified. At the same time, Ankara continued to accuse Israel—the Middle East’s only Western democracy—of aggression, even as Jerusalem responded to sustained attacks against its civilian population and national survivability.

In March 2026, as US and Israeli fighter jets jointly pound strategic sites in Iran, Fidan just repeated his stance that “Israel is the primary cause of war in the Middle East”.

Think about that.

As much as it isn’t always true that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, common sense definitely proves that the enemy of my closest ally is not (and cannot be) my ally too.

Fidan’s current diplomatic push across the region, including outreach to Saudi Arabia and Germany, is presented as an effort to “de-escalate” the war. In reality, it is an effort to shield the regime of the Ayatollahs in Tehran at the most critical moment. Calls for “peace” and “ceasefire” often serve as strategic pauses for embattled actors.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s intelligence apparatus reinforces this alignment. Turkish Intel Chief Ibrahim Kalin (who took over from Fidan in the post in 2023) has maintained public and direct engagement with the terrorist leadership of Hamas, underscoring Ankara’s continued willingness to position itself alongside forces openly opposed to US and Israeli vital interests.

This trajectory stands in stark contrast to the vision of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who anchored Turkey in a secular, Western-oriented framework. He was an absolute critic of Islamism, stating that Ottoman history had proven the fact that Turkish national interests and “Mohammedanism” were not at all compatible.

One development is clear today.

When the regime in Tehran falls, attention will inevitably turn elsewhere, and it is obvious that the increasingly assertive Islamist Turkey—under Erdogan and Fidan—shall emerge as the next strategic challenge in the region… once the Ayatollahs are gone.

And the Islamists in Ankara surely don’t want that.

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