ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
2d

Never hire a reporter who has a university journalism degree.

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1d

A perfect article for the media landscape we live in today, Foreign Local! The press no longer cares about truth or facts, but rather yellow journalism, sensationalism and protecting powerful people from accountability for things they've done wrong. The mainstream western media has two purposes. The first being dividing the people of the West for ratings and profits, the second to do the bidding of the elites. Something that people need to understand is that the press doesn't work for you or care about you. They work for the U.S. government, the intelligence agencies, big business, and the military-industrial complex. There are many criticisms I have of the mainstream media. Their partisan, they fear monger, set the "acceptable parameters" for debate, don't bother to fact check, doesn't apply standards consistently, doesn't present context fully, fails to distinguish between reporting and advocacy, smearing those whose opinions they don't like, spew lies and half-truths, ruin innocent people's lives, race bait, jump to conclusions, endless speculation, and showing us a distorted picture of America. Furthermore, the days of the working-class journalist are over, all mainstream media journalists come from a privileged backgrounds and went to the same Ivy League journalism schools. Look at everything they've lied to us about: COVID-19, January 6th, Climate Change, Kyle Rittenhouse, Nick Sandmann, the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya, the Gaza War, Charlottesville, the BLM Riots, CHOP in Seattle, the U.S. government's torture program during the War on Terror, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Brianna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, the Chinese spy balloons, the Twitter Files Scandal, and the Russo-Ukrainian War among other things.

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