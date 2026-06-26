ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
3h

I'm glad the first item you mentioned for conservatives was God.

Although I know many conservatives who don't believe in the Triune God. They do believe in something bigger than themselves. As in all men are created equal. Etc

I've noticed unhappy people. I'm not talking about depression, but just overall unhappiness. These people are miserable because they do not have anything higher in their lives but them.

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Vaughn Cordle, CFA's avatar
Vaughn Cordle, CFA
6h

Insightful psychological analysis of a disturbed woman of the left.

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