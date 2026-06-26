I normally do not dedicate ForeignLocal posts to ‘celebrity culture’.

But Rosie O’Donnell recently published such a psychologically revealing reflection about her facelift that it accidentally exposed something much larger than Hollywood vanity.

It exposed the misery trap of modern Leftism itself.

For years, O’Donnell publicly opposed plastic surgery on moral grounds.

Not medically.

Morally.

She described facelifts as a betrayal:

of feminism,

of aging,

of women,

of authenticity itself.

Then she lost 50 pounds.

Suddenly she looked in the mirror differently.

Suddenly ideology collided with reality.

So she got the facelift.

And what happened afterward is the truly fascinating part.

Did she simply say:

“I changed my mind and I feel happier”?

No.

Instead her confession became an avalanche of:

guilt,

shame,

self-doubt,

privilege anxiety,

moral conflict,

and ideological self-interrogation.

Even after solving the problem that bothered her, she still could not simply experience peace.

Because modern Leftism increasingly traps people inside permanent dissatisfaction.

Everything becomes morally exhausting:

aging,

beauty,

money,

success,

national identity,

tradition,

family,

religion,

even happiness itself.

Nothing is allowed to simply exist peacefully anymore.

Everything must be analyzed,

deconstructed,

questioned,

problematized,

and ultimately transformed into guilt.

That is why so many modern Leftist environments feel emotionally joyless despite enormous material privilege.

The ideology itself increasingly conditions people to distrust:

gratitude,

rootedness,

patriotism,

beauty,

success,

tradition,

and even their own personal contentment.

Meanwhile, healthy societies require precisely the opposite emotional foundations:

faith,

family,

community,

humor,

forgiveness,

national cohesion,

and gratitude for life despite its imperfections.

Conservatives are not happier because life is easier for them.

We are often happier because we still permit ourselves to love:

God,

our country,

our families,

our civilization,

our neighbors,

our traditions,

and the blessings we already possess.

Modern Leftism, by contrast, increasingly resembles a permanent psychological revolution against reality itself.

And revolutions rarely produce peace.

They produce agitation.

Alienation.

Resentment.

And endless emotional exhaustion.

Rosie O’Donnell’s essay unintentionally revealed something very important:

when an ideology becomes incapable of allowing people to age, succeed, spend money, change their minds, or simply live without guilt…

the ideology itself becomes a prison.

And sadly far too many Americans are trapped in it with her.

There’s sincere happiness, healthy patriotic pride and deep gratitude in President Trump’s smile.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.