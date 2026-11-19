Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson (1758-1805)—one of my own childhood heroes.

“The second time he told me a story, about how someone offered him a boat cloak on a cold night. And he said no, he didn't need it. That he was quite warm. His zeal for King and country kept him warm. I know it sounds absurd, and were it from another man, you'd cry out ‘Oh, what pitiful stuff’ and dismiss it as mere enthusiasm. But with Nelson... you felt your heart glow.”

Yes—Horatio Nelson was one of my childhood heroes.

I was definitely that kind of child.

In 1797, Nelson fought the Spanish fleet at the Battle of Cape St Vincent. Soon afterward, now a Rear-Admiral, he was off Cadiz commanding the inshore squadron blockading the Spanish fleet. On July 3rd, he even ended up fighting Spanish sailors hand-to-hand from his barge.

Cadiz was the enemy.

Now jump forward 229 years.

Britain is building three enormous new Fleet Solid Support ships to keep the Royal Navy supplied with ammunition, stores and provisions around the world.

The first is RFA Resurgent.

And where are some of its modules being built?

Cadiz.

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia began constructing them at its Puerto Real shipyard in Cadiz in January. Other sections are being built in Britain, with everything eventually coming together in Belfast for final assembly.

Nelson would probably need a moment.

But Cadiz takes my mind somewhere else too.

Havana.

The resemblance between the two cities isn’t accidental. Cadiz’s distinctive maritime urban model influenced Spanish cities across the Americas, and historians have documented remarkable parallels between Cadiz and Havana. Even the lighthouse at Cadiz served as a model for those built in Cuba.

And that brings me to another historical reversal I believe we’re approaching.

The Castro regime in Cuba is about to fall after nearly seven decades.

Cuba is already experiencing an extraordinary crisis. Just two days ago, its electrical grid collapsed nationwide for the sixth time this year.

I may be wrong about the timing. Predictions have a wonderful habit of embarrassing those who make them.

But I believe a new Cuba is coming.

Soon.

And when it does, the United States and Cuba will have the opportunity to build an entirely different relationship from the hostility inherited from the Cold War.

American companies and Cuban-Americans will play a major role in developing the island in this new phase.

Hard to believe it?

Ask Nelson.

In 1797, British fleets were fighting Spaniards outside Cadiz.

In 2026, Spanish workers in Cadiz are helping build ships that will sustain the British Royal Navy.

Countries change. Interests change. Enemies become partners.

History moves.

As a little boy fascinated by Nelson, I could never have imagined this.

Nelson certainly couldn’t have.

Perhaps that’s why I look across the Atlantic toward Havana and wonder what equally unimaginable relationship we may see there in the years ahead.

Especially when considering our enemies are the Communists—not the Cuban people.

The countries we fought in the past don’t have to remain the countries we fight in the future.

Cadiz proves it.

Havana will too.

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